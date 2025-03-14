March is already half-way over, and if you're a Amazon Prime subscriber, don't forget to claim your free Kindle e-book before the month ends. Additionally, a free bonus short read e-book is available this month as well.

The free e-books are part of Amazon's First Reads program, which gives Prime members early access to new e-books across various genres. Usually, you can only claim one free e-book, but like Amazon's promotion in January, you can claim one additional free short read e-book during the month of March.

This offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, which costs $15 a month or $139 annually.

You can also sign up for a newsletter to discover new books

Amazon Prime offers numerous benefits, the most popular being free and fast shipping for members. In addition, subscribers gain access to a wide variety of other perks, including Prime Video and ad-free listening on Amazon Music. Although Amazon's First Reads program may not be as recognized as the others, it provides a fantastic bonus for anyone who loves reading.

Amazon's First Reads program updates its curated list of Kindle e-books each month with new titles, ensuring there's always something new to discover. Prime members can select one free e-book from this selection every month, and for March, they can also enjoy one bonus free short read. This month, the bonus short read is The Sublet: A Short Story by New York Times bestselling author Greer Hendricks. The story delves into the hidden cost of perfection, and Prime subscribers can read it completely for free.

As mentioned, you can select one free Kindle e-book from a wide range of titles, covering various genres such as suspense, historical fiction, horror, romance, thriller, and more. Amazon also offers a newsletter for its First Reads program that you can sign up for to stay updated on new books each month, which I highly recommend. You have until the end of March to claim your two free e-books, after which the selection will refresh in April with new titles to choose from. If you're not a Prime Member, the book costs $2 instead of being free.