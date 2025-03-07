If you're looking to watch Daredevil: Born Again or watch any of the hundreds of shows and movies available on Disney+ and Hulu , then this bundle deal is the perfect way to do it.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get the Disney+ and Hulu basic duo bundle (with ads) on sale for $3 a month for four months. That's $32 in savings compared to paying the regular price of $11 monthly for four months. $12 for four months of Disney+ and Hulu is an incredible deal.

With a Disney+ and Hulu subscription, you gain access to the wealth of content available on both platforms, such as movies and shows from popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars on Disney+ and hit shows on Hulu like Only Murders in the Building. This bundle is only available for a limited time, so act fast if you want it!

Daredevil returns, and Star Wars is about to be so back

One of the main reasons I recommend taking advantage of this deal is that Disney+ has some great new content available now and coming soon. Firstly, Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again just had its two-episode premiere, and now, new episodes will be premiering every Tuesday until mid-April. And right after Daredevil wraps up, it will be time to journey to a galaxy far, far away again.

On April 22, Andor season two premieres, and based on the trailers, it will be some of the best Star Wars we've gotten in years. If you haven't seen season one of Andor, now is a great time to get caught up before season two. It follows the journey of rebel Cassian Andor, who you might remember from Rogue One, the Star Wars spinoff film from 2016. The events of Andor season two will lead right into Rogue One, so it will be an exciting adventure to see unfold, with a lot at stake for the Rebellion.

Of course, there are many more shows and movies to check out on Disney+ besides those that are Star Wars and Marvel-related, and Hulu has a massive library of shows to check out, like Shōgun and The Bear. The Disney+ and Hulu basic bundle (with ads) is available now for a limited time for $3 a month for four months.