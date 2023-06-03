Bungie made a big splash when it announced that it was working on a return to its roots at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, in the form of Marathon.

While it shares a name with a game that Bungie made way back in 1994, this looks like a pretty comprehensive reimagining, and there are plenty of interesting details already out there, which we've gathered for you right here.

Marathon doesn't have any sort of release date attached to it yet - Bungie is remaining tight-lipped on that front and didn't give us even a window in which to expect it.

This means we don't think you should get your hopes up about it coming out anytime much before 2025 - since we haven't even seen gameplay yet, and don't expect to for a while, there's nothing to indicate a date sooner than that.

Marathon platforms

We do know what platforms Bungie is planning to release Marathon on, and it makes pleasant reading for Xbox fans. Despite now being owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bungie is building Marathon for PC and Xbox Series X/S as well as PlayStation 5.

The game will have full crossplay and cross-saves to let you swap between platforms on the fly, which could also mean that it's free-to-play, although this isn't confirmed.

Marathon trailers

Marathon debuted with a pretty bombastic CGI trailer at PlayStation's showcase of upcoming games in May 2023, soundtracked by a banging Justice track.

It showcases a stylish look at the world Bungie's building - one where Runners explore a world that seems to have had its entire population vanish overnight, trying to extract loot and gear without dying along the way.

Soon after the trailer, Bungie uploaded a really interesting and more detailed developer diary that goes into more detail on what we can expect from Marathon, and it's well worth a watch.

Marathon story

Bungie has sketched out some interesting details about Marathon, especially on the game's official website - it's a science-fiction title so is set pretty far in the future, as you can tell from the aesthetic.

The game is seemingly set around a human colony called Tau Ceti IV, one that should have 30,000 people living in it but now seemingly has none.

You'll play as a Runner, a scavenger dropping into the colony from a spaceship above it to salvage valuable loot and artefacts, in groups or solo, and will have to contend with both other players and AI enemies that guard the most valuable areas and rewards.

Bungie says that part of the path you'll be taking will involve seeking out fame, so it's very possible and likely that some sort of renown system or leaderboards will be part of the in-game lore, but we'll have to wait for more details to confirm this.

Marathon gameplay

If battle royale games have been the dominant genre in the mass market over the last half-decade or so, there's definitely a new genre making huge waves - extraction games.

These are generally (but not exclusively) shooters, like Marathon will be, and see you dropping into a zone on your own or with squadmates, with some objectives to complete before you make your way to an extraction point and get out.

Bungie

This is a bit of a departure from the likes of Destiny 2 for Bungie, but given that even a franchise as huge as Call of Duty is on board with its extraction mode DMZ, it's hardly a total unknown in the industry.

Runs in Marathon will apparently be pretty hectic and you'll have the chance to grab high-value loot, but along the way other players will be fighting you for it, so be ready for nerve-shredding encounters once you've picked up something you really need to bring out with you.

It's a great formula that has worked wonders for games like Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov, so it'll be fascinating to see how Bungie puts its own spin on things.

We'll have to wait a while to see actual gameplay, though - after the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023 Bungie confirmed that the project would be "going dark" for a while before resurfacing with gameplay at some point.