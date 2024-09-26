Key Takeaways Google Maps offers a user-friendly interface and real-time traffic updates, making it the best map app for Android Auto.

Waze integrates well with Android Auto, providing crowd-sourced data for accurate directions and fun voice alerts.

Highway Radar gives warning alerts for road hazards and police presence, making it a useful app for safe driving.

Getting from place to place has never been easier. At least, that's what some people will think until they miss a turn and have to double back, often costing precious minutes if you're in a hurry. Technology has made driving to a destination easier than ever before -- not only do many cars already have GPS chips in them, you can use entertainment platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with additional apps to get around.

Android Auto is the preferred platform for many Android smartphone users because it connects easily with their car. Not every car offers compatibility with Android Auto, but the technology is built into more cars than Apple's counterpart. Android Auto offers plenty of opportunities to use your favorite apps through your car's infotainment system. Finding your favorite navigational app can take some time but, luckily, there are more than enough map apps to go around when utilizing Android Auto.

If you're trying to figure out which one is best for you, I'm here to help. Here is my list of the best navigational map apps for Android Auto I've tested. No longer will you stress about how to get from Point A to Point B if you're using the operating system.

1 Google Maps

Arguably the best map app out there

Google, the company that backs Android Auto and created it, also created Google Maps. Google Maps has some of the best features for any navigational app on the market. It has a user-friendly interface and has the support of Google's own search engine to find destinations more easily. You can use Google Maps in Android Auto simply by typing in direction requests or asking the app via the speak function.

You can look through hidden sub menus to get the most out of Android Auto's version of Google Maps. If you click on 3D buildings, for example, the app will display the maps with buildings in a 3D format. Searching for destinations can take a bit more time if you are trying to do it through the infotainment system rather than on your phone, but that's the way for pretty much any of the navigational apps. Google Maps provides real-time traffic updates and easy-to-read maps to help you get to where you're going.

It's easy to like Google Maps because of what it offers:

Easy interface

Real-time updates

Search capabilities

Ability to share routes with others

The combination of the features above make it one of the best out there, and a personal favorite. Many people have used Google Maps before in some capacity, so it makes it an easy integration into your Android Auto interface.

Type in your destination on your phone before you connect your phone to Android Auto so it will automatically open up Google Maps and start routing to your destination.

2 Waze

Get the help of those around you

Waze utilizes user and community data to create the best directions and routes to different destinations. Not only is it one of the most popular apps for navigation ever, but it works great with Android Auto because of how seamlessly it integrates. It will flag when you're driving too fast, and you can choose some of the most fun navigational voices for a GPS service. It includes celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Karamo Brown, and more.

Putting your directions in ahead of your trip will save you a lot of time with Waze, as it will provide you with traffic updates before you even begin driving. While hazard reporting was once the premiere feature that Waze offered, it has now become something that other apps utilize. Still, you can personalize Waze to better learn your more common routes and using it in Android Auto is simple and effortless. It's a quality navigational app that works well.

3 Highway Radar

Get a heads-up from others

Highway Radar is meant to give you a look ahead anytime that you are driving. You'll be made aware of road hazards, cameras, and police officers sitting beside the road waiting to pull over unsuspecting speeders. It integrates perfectly with Android Auto and gets all of its information from its users, relying on those who are also driving to give updates on what is going on around you.

Highway Radar will give you warnings through audio beeps, which will alert you when you might be nearing a speed trap. While the interface is a bit busy and can build up with notifications, it's efficient for potentially getting you out of a ticket. Highway Radar may not be your favorite navigational app because it doesn't have some of the interface upsides that the others do, but for those who used to drive around with police scanners in their cars to avoid speed traps, it's an updated option.

It's efficient for potentially getting you out of a ticket.

4 TomTom GO Navigation

Find the most fuel efficient route

You may see the name TomTom and think of the older standalone GPS units. Those were utilized before Android Auto was around. The TomTom GO Navigation app uses the same technology that the standalone GPS units used, but it's been updated to match other navigational apps. It integrates with Android Auto and provides you with real-time updates on speed traps, traffic light cameras, and more.

Before driving, you can pull up a route and then download the map to use when you aren't online. TomTom offers customized guidance for both regular car drivers as well as truck drivers. The easy-to-read app declares which is the right lane to be in more easily than many other map apps as it shows it in a bright blue color to highlight it -- that means a lot fewer U-turns and roundabout cycles. This app also provides you with real-time updates to help you keep your speed down.

5 HERE WeGo

Ideal for driving in Europe

Created by HERE Europe B.V., HERE WeGo is a navigational app that integrates with Android Auto. It gives you updates as you're driving and allows you to map out a route and download it for offline use. Recently, it updated its app to work with a nighttime mode and make the screen and interface more easily read in the dark. It was created in Europe and has more users on that continent, so there will be better user-provided traffic updates.

However, it does work in the United States as well, which makes it a handy app if you're a consistent pond jumper. It's easy to plug this into Android Auto and choose from different routes that the app offers you. That way, you can opt for the one that provides you with what you're looking for.

It's simple to add a new stop during your journey with just a tap on the infotainment screen. HERE WeGo even gives you a small timeline at the bottom of the screen to let you know how far into your journey you are and how much farther you have to go. It's such a nice feature that isn't available in every map app, so you always have an idea of where you are on your road trip.