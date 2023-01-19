One unfortunate iPhone buyer ordered his new handset from Amazon but didn't receive quite what he was expecting when he opened up the box.

Having ordered what is reported as a £1,300 iPhone - presumably an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max given the value - from Amazon, the man opened the box to find that there was no iPhone inside. Instead, he found a box of natural dog food instead.

To make matters worse the phone wasn't even for him. He says it was bought to replace his daughter's phone instead.

The BBC reports that Amazon then managed to add insult to injury by refusing to believe the man's story when he tried to get a refund. "Amazon told him because he had accepted the parcel and given the courier a passcode, and the fact the dog food weighed the same as an iPhone, then he must have received the iPhone," the report says.

The man says that he reported the matter to his local police who then told him that Amazon needed to figure out where the iPhone went missing geographically and then contact the relevant police force there.

Thankfully the BBC's You and Yours show picked up the story and the man received a call from Amazon to offer a refund. But so far, the company hasn't made it clear exactly what happened or how customers can try to avoid it happening to them in the future.

Reading between the lines it would appear that someone either at Amazon's warehouse or its logistics team swapped out the iPhone and replaced it with something of the same weight to fool the company's systems. That something, in this case, was premium god food.

For now, the BBC suggests that people ordering high-value items like an iPhone should film themselves opening it so they have proof of what was inside. That obviously shouldn't be required, and it sounds like the only real fix here is for Amazon to figure out why people can order an iPhone and receive dog food in the first place.