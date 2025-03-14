Summary Homebridge connects non-compatible smart home devices to the Apple Home app.

You can run Homebridge on most models of Raspberry Pi.

You'll need to install the appropriate plugins to work with your smart home devices.

Despite efforts to create universal standards for smart home devices, we still live in a world where a smart plug that works with Alexa and Google may not work with Apple's Home platform. It can be incredibly frustrating to find a device that otherwise seems perfect for your needs but doesn't work with your smart home ecosystem. It's even worse if you decide to switch from one ecosystem to another, only to find that half of your devices are no longer compatible.

Thankfully, there are ways around these problems. Software such as Home Assistant allows you to connect and control devices from a wide range of different brands, regardless of which ecosystem they support. It's not the most user-friendly software, however.

An alternative option is Homebridge, which is software that acts as a bridge between your devices and the Apple Home app. Homebridge allows you to connect devices that would otherwise be incompatible, such as Ring video doorbells or Blink cameras. Homebridge is lightweight enough that you can run it on a Raspberry Pi.

What you'll need to run Homebridge

The first thing you'll need is a Raspberry Pi. You can run it on a Raspberry Pi 3, or even a Raspberry Pi Zero at a push, but for the best performance, you're best off with at least a Raspberry Pi 4. You'll need an SD card with enough space to install and run the Homebridge operating system; at least 8GB would be the minimum recommendation. You also need a power supply for your Raspberry Pi, and a Raspberry Pi case if you don't have one.

Installing Homebridge on your Raspberry Pi

Write the software to your SD card

The first step is to write the Homebridge software to your SD card. There's a dedicated Raspberry Pi imager application you can use, which will download the relevant software and write it to your SD card.