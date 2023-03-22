Apple has announced its Friday Night Baseball series will be returning for a second season for Apple TV+ subscribers from 7 April 2023. The company has once again teamed up with Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring two live games every Friday to baseball fans with an Apple TV+ subscription.

The season spans 25 weeks and the 2023 season kicks off with the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago Cubs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field for the daytime game that takes place at 2PM ET, followed by the San Diego Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park at 7PM ET.

Apple and the MLB have also revealed the schedule for the first half of the season up to 30 June so for those baseball fans out there who don't yet have an Apple TV+ subscription and are considering signing up, you'll be able to see what other games you'll be able to enjoy.

Unlike Apple's MLS season pass, Friday Night Baseball is part of the standard TV+ subscription that costs £6.99 a month in the UK and $6.99 a month in the US, so if you already have it, you'll be able to enjoy the games on top of Apple's other shows and series, like Ted Lasso and Severance.

From 30 March, those in the US and Canada will have access to the 'MLB Big Inning' show, which has live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight and from the beginning of April, there will content including 'Countdown to the First Pitch', 'MLB Daily Recap' and 'MLB This Week' on Apple TV+.

Friday Night Baseball will be available in 60 countries and regions for the 2023 season with no local broadcast restrictions. The series is filmed with vivid live-action shots, and it is promised to offer immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled, while drone cameras are deployed for aerial stadium shots, and player mics and field-level mics used to immerse you in the gameplay and atmosphere.

Lauren Gardner will host live pre and post-game coverage, as she did in 2022, along with Siera Santos. Former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce will serve as analysts alongside baseball journalist Russell Dorsey. Meanwhile, former MLB umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott will be breaking down the MLB’s new rules for the season.

As we mentioned, you will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the live games shown through the Friday Night Baseball series, though MLB programming such as condensed game recaps, classic games, highlights and interviews will be available for free in the Apple TV app. You can read our separate feature for more about the Apple TV app and we also have a feature on the Apple TV+ subscription service and what other shows there are available enjoy alongside your weekly dose of baseball.