There could be big changes coming to the way Android works in India.

Buyers of Android phones in India might be getting a very different experience in the future if a new report on pending changes turns out to be accurate.

Following previous changes to the way Android is bundled in India, a new report by leaker Kuba Wojciechowski suggests that there are yet further tweaks on the way. They say that India's government has told Google that it has to offer a version of Android that doesn't have all of its apps pre-installed - but also must include the Google Play Store as the sole Google app.

The theory is that Android phones will come with the Google Play Store installed but none of the other apps, including Google Chrome and Google Maps. It'll all be made possible by a new distribution agreement dubbed the Indian Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (IMADA). That agreement would be between phone makers and Google and would differ from the usual agreement that would see 11 of Google's apps come pre-installed on Android phones.

It's also thought that Google will offer phone makers a "bounty" to install its apps on their phones, something that is sure to cause more than a side-eye from antitrust bodies.

The same report also suggests that the IMADA will allow Indian users to choose their own default search engine when setting up new phones as well, possibly locking Google out even more.

While all of this will only affect Android phones in India initially, there is always the chance that where India leads, others could follow.