Key Takeaways The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro can now charge up to 25W with compatible MagSafe accessories.

You'll not only need updated MagSafe gear, but a wall adapter rated for 30W or higher.

Apple's wireless charging tech compares favorably with rivals even if it's not the fastest on the market.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro may not be colossal advancements, but they do offer a few meaningful upgrades, like A18 processors, more RAM, and Camera Control buttons. Some smaller enhancements may have flown under your radar -- after all, the average person probably isn't concerned about things like a "cinematic" audio mix, 4K 120fps recording, or shooting Spatial Video for a $3,500 AR headset.

They are, however, concerned about MagSafe, because a lot of people depend on wireless charging -- plus, some of us have invested a lot in accessories. So what's new with MagSafe in the iPhone 16 lineup?

Apple iPhone 16 $800 at Apple

Faster charging is here at last

With some caveats

Apple / Pocket-lint

With the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, MagSafe is finally moving on from a 15W charging limit to 25W. It's roughly comparable with the phones' wired charging speeds, so you may no longer need to hunt around for a USB-C cable when you need more juice quickly.

There are some catches, though, beginning with the fact that existing MagSafe accessories are still capped at 15W. You'll have to replace them to charge any faster, and it's going to take a while for third-party options to arrive en masse. In the meantime, Apple is hoping you'll buy its $39 charging puck -- which doesn't even come with a wall adapter.

Related Best iPhone charger stands: Stand it up while you power it up These iPhone charging stands allow you to see your phone as it charges and ditch the lightning and USB-C cords.

Speaking of which, you may need a new wall adapter regardless of which accessories you're using. 25W speeds are only achievable with bricks rated for 30W or more, whereas a 20W unit used to be enough.

Lastly, while the iPhone 16 series is Qi2-compatible, chargers that aren't certified for both that and MagSafe are stuck at 15W.

How does the iPhone 16's wireless charging compare?

Speed carries risks

Favorably, for the most part. Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is rated for 15W, and the best you can do with a current-gen Google phone is 23W on the Pixel 9 Pro XL -- even then you need a second-generation Pixel Stand. The iPhone 16 only starts to look inferior next to Chinese phones like the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which can do a whopping 66W. That's enough for a 0 to 100% recharge in 40 minutes. Even the OnePlus 12 supports 50W via a custom charger.

Wireless charging is inherently less efficient than USB-C, and that wasted energy is emitted as heat.

Close

Why would some of the world's largest tech corporations be lagging behind? It's probably a question of safety and prolonging battery life. Wireless charging is inherently less efficient than USB-C, and that wasted energy is emitted as heat. The more watts you pump through, the more heat there is, which can affect the longevity of a battery and a phone in general. That's why some wireless chargers include their own fans -- even 15W can produce noticeable heat if you leave a device juicing long enough.

Companies like Apple are presumably unwilling to push wireless tech too far for fear of lawsuits, recalls, and bad publicity. Indeed, as recently as June 2024, 132,000 Baseus power banks had to be recalled because of overheating risks -- Apple would probably lose billions of dollars if it had to recall millions of iPhones, not to mention it would scare off shoppers.

Your browser does not support the video tag.