Summary Apple's rumored Magic Mouse redesign could include voice control functionality.

The redesigned Magic Mouse could be released in 2026.

The charging port on the bottom of the mouse is reportedly finally being relocated.

Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned Magic Mouse with improved ergonomics and a relocated charging port. However, the new mouse might have a few unexpected surprises in store, like voice control capabilities.

A new report in Korean by yeux1222, a known leaker, suggests that the new Magic Mouse could support voice commands (translated via Google Translate). Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who first reported on the new Magic Mouse in December, addressed the leak on X, saying, "Voice control in the new Magic Mouse I wrote about this month makes sense in light of AI."

Voice control on a Magic Mouse could let you interact with Siri and Apple Intelligence via your mouse on your Mac. It's an interesting idea, but Gurman also points out on X that this could be an incorrectly translated report suggesting this.

The new Magic Mouse could arrive in 2026

The Magic Mouse has been in dire need of a proper update for quite some time -- the current design dates back to 2015, with the release of the second-generation Magic Mouse. Late last year, Apple released the third-generation Magic Mouse, replacing the device's Lightning port with a USB-C port. However, the design stayed the same.

Apple's Magic Mouse redesign reportedly focuses heavily on improving its "ergonomics and gestures" and finally relocating the charging port from the bottom of the mouse. In December, Gurman reported that the mouse would arrive in the next 12 to 18 months (early to mid-2026).

Whether it will have voice control or not is up in the air. The feature would require the implementation of a microphone in the Magic Mouse. The term voice control might also be unclear. It's unlikely you'll be controlling your mouse with your voice. Instead, you'll likely be able to talk into your mouse to interact with Siri on your Mac.

Remember, these are just leaks and rumors, so take them with a grain of salt. 2025 has only just begun, so the updated Magic Mouse release is still far off and could change significantly between now and 2026.