The latest buzz on Apple's fall Mac updates, courtesy of Bloomberg, is that we'll be getting four new models equipped with M4 processors and at least 16GB or 32GB of RAM. That's probably not shocking to the average person, but if you're familiar with the history of Macs, that second point is significant. Apple has long made 8GB of RAM its default -- even though every decent Windows laptop has had 16GB for ages.

I'd like to talk not just about why the 16GB upgrade is overdue, but how it's reflective of a general stubbornness at Apple when it comes to answering consumer demands. The company needs to stop pretending it sits outside the market, at least if it doesn't want to be left behind one day suddenly.

Why does 16GB of RAM matter?

8GB of RAM just isn't enough anymore

Apple/Pocket-lint

Simply put, 8GB of RAM isn't enough for a lot of tasks. Apple likes to argue that the efficiency of Apple Silicon and macOS helps compensate, but you may be in for a rough ride if you try to play 3D games with 8GB, let alone edit 4K video projects or render CAD models. The amount of data shuffling in and out creates a bottleneck. Indeed, 8GB may not even be enough for browsing the web with Google Chrome, at least when you have more than a handful of tabs open.

Assuming Apple does make 16GB the new baseline, it'll mean Apple has finally acknowledged that the RAM upcharge was a bad look.

That wouldn't be such a big deal except that Apple's laptop design makes post-sale RAM upgrades all but impossible, and it charges an excessive amount for better configurations. 16GB on a MacBook Air costs $200 extra and 24GB is $400. Effectively, the company is hiding the "real" pricetag for some Macs, particularly 14-inch MacBook Pros. It's insulting to pretend a professional can get by on 8GB.

Assuming Apple does make 16GB the new baseline, it'll mean Apple has finally acknowledged that the RAM upcharge was a bad look. But a stubborn attitude seems to be ingrained into its corporate culture.

Bad to the bone?

Apple should have made this change years ago

Apple

There's plenty of evidence. Consider that you can still get 64GB iPad configurations in 2024, which is ridiculous given not just the size of apps and iPadOS, but Apple's own marketing promoting the idea that an iPad can replace a laptop. You simply won't find a Mac or Windows machine with less than 128GB these days, or often 256GB. Apple should've made 128GB the default years ago.

Even basic software functions go unaddressed. It took years for iPhones to get copy-and-paste functions, and for iPads to get multitasking. People still complain that iPad multitasking isn't where it needs to be to match the flexibility of Macs.

...it may be shooting itself in the foot by reducing its spec advantage over rivals or entirely eliminating some business opportunities.

The company seems to be actively ignoring some requests, such as better battery life on iPhones and Apple Watches. They'd rather add augmented reality or hand gestures than spend on multi-day batteries. No one, I'd argue, should have to pay several hundred dollars more for an Apple Watch Ultra just to get a wearable that can last overnight.

Apple is, of course, trying to protect profit margins. Still, it may be shooting itself in the foot by reducing its spec advantage over rivals or entirely eliminating some business opportunities. One of the reasons Mac gaming never takes off is because Apple refuses to sell systems with advanced AMD or Nvidia GPUs. Apple Silicon can only go so far -- and game developers will be reluctant to support an already marginal platform if it involves completely different performance architecture. Apple's efforts at porting are welcome, but wealthier gamers will always gravitate towards more horsepower.

Will Apple change its tune?

The AI assistant battle has begun

The company does seem to be under an unprecedented level of pressure. Rivals' devices are better than ever, and often ahead in adopting tech like generative AI. Apple Intelligence isn't about to crush Google Gemini on the Pixel 9 -- and yet there aren't major hardware improvements in store for the iPhone 16, either.

Apple could be forced to substantially improve the value proposition of its devices if it wants to stay on top.

New product categories have helped out in the past. With the death of the Apple Car project, though, the company seems to be flailing. Currently, it's struggling with the misfire of the Vision Pro, which isn't meeting already conservative sales forecasts. Its next new category could be robotic home assistants, yet that's bizarre in its own right, given that Amazon has so far failed to make headway with products like the Astro or the Echo Show 10.

Apple could be forced to substantially improve the value proposition of its devices if it wants to stay on top. I'm not expecting a crisis point anytime soon, mind -- Apple's prestige is such that it'll probably be able to coast for a few years yet.