Prime Day was a week ago, and we saw some pretty awesome deals on MacBooks. If you didn't get a chance to grab one then, you can catch up now since we're seeing them over at Best Buy, where you can save up to $250 on a new laptop.
When figuring out what laptop you need, you should consider what you plan to do with it. If you're merely answering emails and browsing stuff, you can get away with one of the cheaper models. If you put the laptop to work by editing images, videos, or audio, plus a bit of streaming, you may very well need to be ready to dig deeper into your wallet.
On top of these discounts, those who are also part of the Best Buy Plus or Total memberships can save an additional $50. Let's see what discounts we found for you.
MacBook Air M1
13-Inch Apple M1 MacBook Air
The MacBook Air M1 is on sale right now, and it's a discount you'll want to grab! With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can finally binge-watch your favorite shows without worrying about running out of juice. The 8-core CPU delivers lightning-fast performance, making handling even the toughest projects easier. If you're a gamer or into graphic-intensive tasks, the seven GPU cores will blow your mind with their impressive speed. The 16-core Neural Engine takes machine learning to the next level, making it perfect for creatives and professionals alike. The fanless design means you won't be distracted by loud noises, and the Retina display with tons of colors will surely bring your visuals to life.
MacBook Pro M2
Apple MacBook Pro 13in (M2, 2022)
The new MacBook Pro M2 is also on sale right, and you can get it for $200 less than usual. This laptop is designed for those who demand high performance and versatility. With a next-generation 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this machine can handle any heavy-duty task you throw at it, whether it be video editing or gaming. You can work all day with up to 20 hours of battery life, and the active cooling system ensures sustained performance, even under heavy loads. The 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display has 500 nits of brightness and a wide range of colors for a fantastic visual experience. Plus, with two Thunderbolt ports, you can easily connect and power high-speed accessories.