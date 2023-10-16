Prime Day was a week ago, and we saw some pretty awesome deals on MacBooks. If you didn't get a chance to grab one then, you can catch up now since we're seeing them over at Best Buy, where you can save up to $250 on a new laptop.

When figuring out what laptop you need, you should consider what you plan to do with it. If you're merely answering emails and browsing stuff, you can get away with one of the cheaper models. If you put the laptop to work by editing images, videos, or audio, plus a bit of streaming, you may very well need to be ready to dig deeper into your wallet.

On top of these discounts, those who are also part of the Best Buy Plus or Total memberships can save an additional $50. Let's see what discounts we found for you.

MacBook Air M1

Apple / Pocket-Lint 13-Inch Apple M1 MacBook Air $800 $1000 Save $200 The MacBook Air M1 is on sale right now, and it's a discount you'll want to grab! With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can finally binge-watch your favorite shows without worrying about running out of juice. The 8-core CPU delivers lightning-fast performance, making handling even the toughest projects easier. If you're a gamer or into graphic-intensive tasks, the seven GPU cores will blow your mind with their impressive speed. The 16-core Neural Engine takes machine learning to the next level, making it perfect for creatives and professionals alike. The fanless design means you won't be distracted by loud noises, and the Retina display with tons of colors will surely bring your visuals to life. $800 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro M2