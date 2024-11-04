Key Takeaways The MacBook Pro won't be getting a design refresh until 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple's 2025 MacBook Pro refresh is expected to be just another chipset change, similar to this year's update.

The redesigned MacBook Pro in 2026 is expected to have an OLED display and be thinner.

Apple recently announced a new lineup of MacBook Pro laptops featuring its M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. While a lot has changed on the inside for this year's MacBook Pro refresh, not much has been refreshed on the outside. The MacBook Pro design hasn't been refreshed in years, aside from a new space black color.

Unfortunately, that likely isn't changing anytime soon.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the MacBook Pro reportedly won't get a redesign until 2026. Gurman wrote in his weekly Power On newsletter, "the MacBook Pro probably won’t get another true overhaul until 2026." It's been speculated that the MacBook Pro will be redesigned next year, as Apple has traditionally changed the look of the MacBook Pro every four years or so. However, it seems Apple's 2025 MacBook Pro refresh will likely be another chipset upgrade like this year.

Apple hasn't changed the MacBook Pro design since 2021

The MacBook Pro redesign in 2026 is expected to have an OLED screen

Apple

The current MacBook Pro design made its debut in 2021 with the release of the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro. Though 2021 may not seem that long ago, it's an eternity in the tech world. If the MacBook Pro's next design overhaul isn't until 2026, that design will have lasted five years.

The next MacBook Pro design is expected to undergo a couple of notable changes. First, Apple is rumoured to have plans to transition to an OLED display, borrowing the technology seen on the new M4 iPad Pro . It's also expected to feature a "thinner design" (via 9to5Mac).

When the first Apple silicon chips came out, the MacBook Pros got a little thicker, so a slightly thinner design would be a welcome change, as long as it doesn't compromise performance or thermals. If you need a new MacBook Pro right now or are looking to get one for the first time, the 2024 M4 MacBook Pro is a solid choice. With the next design overhaul not coming until 2026, it seems like 2025 will be another chipset refresh like this year.