Summary The Butterfly keyboard introduced in 2015 had major design flaws.

Typists preferred the newer Magic keyboard over the Butterfly.

Apple's newer M-series processors signal a new, more reliable era for MacBooks.

The Butterfly keyboard for Apple's MacBooks released between 2015 and 2020 proved to be one of the most controversial MacBook developments in Apple's history. Now, a few years after the fact, after Apple paid over $50M in a settlement related to the Butterfly keyboard, I've been re-thinking about what I consider the darkest era of MacBooks. The Butterfly keyboard was a keyboard I typed on for four years, which is also the same amount of time I've been typing on Apple's newer Magic keyboard. My question is this: is it really that much better, and was the Butterfly keyboard really that bad?

Keyboard preferences are something that varies from person to person. However, there was so much criticism surrounding the Butterfly keyboard, that it's nearly impossible to find writers who prefer it over the newer Magic keyboards. I went back and dug out my 2016 MacBook Air with a Butterfly keyboard and did some typing tests with it and then repeated those tests on my 2022 MacBook Pro with a Magic keyboard to see if I could tell the difference -- plus, here's the story of the Apple Butterfly keyboard.

Your changes have been saved MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro, 2024) $1599 at Apple

2015: The introduction of the Butterfly keyboard

Introduced alongside the 12-inch MacBook

The MacBook 12-inch (note: not the "Air", or "Pro", just "MacBook") was released in 2015. It brought about a whole new design to the Apple MacBook lineup, with a new keyboard dubbed Butterfly, and a design that relied heavily on USB-C ports. It was an awkward Mac, not more powerful than the MacBook Air, and nowhere near the power of a MacBook Pro. It was incredibly small, and in turn, underpowered. It was also a bit too expensive, starting at a whopping $1200 when it was released. It just made more sense to buy a MacBook Air for most people, or go a step-up to the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Anyone who has tried the 2015 MacBook 12-inch noticed immediately how thin the laptop was. It was the thinnest MacBook to date, and the primary reason for that thinness? The Butterfly keyboard. At first, there were a lot of benefits to the new butterfly keyboard. It kept size and weight down. The short key height made the key feel stable when you pressed down, meaning the entire key was uniform of feeling. You could hit the corner of a key, or the center of a key, and feel the same reaction.

Related The MacBook Pro's lackluster Touch Bar has been resurrected, but not by Apple A new device called the Flexbar is looking to resurrect the functionality of the old MacBook Pro's Touch Bar.

However, these new design 'benefits' were double-edged swords. The short key design would cause tiny pieces of dirt or debris to prevent a key on the keyboard from working entirely. There also was no easy way to replace your keys. If you had a particular key issue with a Butterfly keyboard, it would require your MacBook to take a trip to an Apple repair center.

How the Butterfly key switch worked

A switch designed for thinness with the shape of a butterfly's wings

The switch used on the Butterfly keyboard that appeared with the 2015 MacBook was, itself, nothing new. The actual switch used in the Butterfly keyboard had been around since 2012, and was found in the MacBook Air series of Apple's flagship laptop. In earlier MacBook's, and in subsequent MacBook keyboards after the discontinuation of the Butterfly keyboard, Apple utilized what's called a 'scissor switch' underneath the keys.

The issue with laying the switch so close to the chassis was that if any debris came into the keyboard, it could make the switch inoperable.

The scissor switch takes its name from its mechanism and appearance, which looks like a pair of scissors closing and opening each time a key is pressed. This provides for a comfortable typing experience, but it also causes the key to be lifted off the chassis. The butterfly switch, on the other hand, used a switch mechanism that resembled a butterfly's wings, allowing the switch to rely nearly flat on the chassis. This particular aspect, of being laid so much closer to the chassis than the prior scissor switch, allowed Apple to focus on making MacBooks thinner than ever.

The issue with laying the switch so close to the chassis was that if any debris found its way into the keyboard, it could make the switch inoperable. Additionally, some critics worried that Apple was focusing more on thinness during this era, rather than usability. Another point of criticism that couldn't be dodged regarding the Butterfly keyboard was related to the travel distance of keys. The Butterfly keyboard featured an incredibly shallow 0.5mm travel distance.

A lower travel distance on keyboards typically relates to less pressure needed to register a key press. On the Butterfly keyboards, a simple glide over the keys could trigger key presses, but an adept typist should be able to adjust to this travel distance change. However, typically, on keyboards that are considered low travel, the travel distance typically ranges from 1.5 to 1.0mm.

The reaction to the Butterfly keyboard

Quiet suffering, followed by an article in 2017