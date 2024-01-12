Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1050 $1300 Save $250 One of our favorite laptops is $250 off. This is the latest model of the MacBook Air, bringing in more power and the same sleek design. $1050 at Amazon

It's rare to see one of Apple's computers go on sale. So, when a product like the MacBook Air recieves a $250 discount after only being on sale for a short while, we get excited to share that information with the world. Plus, it's one of the best prices we've seen for this model.

Why you'll love the Apple MacBook Air M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is one of our favorite laptops because of it's lightweight design and compelling mix of features. The spacious 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers a crisp and vibrant viewing experience that's ideal for web browsing, photo editing and more. Under the hood, this model comes with Apple's M2 chip, which is speedy and power efficient.

One of the MacBook Air M2's best features is its long-lasting battery, which can go up to 18 hours on a single charge. So, if you forget the power adapter at home, it's not the end of the world because, more often than not, you will have enough juice to work through the day and get back with power to spare.

The MacBook Air M2 also features a competent camera and audio system. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three microphones that capture your voice clearly. These are useful to have when you have a day full of video calls to attend. Additionally, the six-speaker sound system provides immersive audio that's great for watching movies or listening to music, easily transforming the MacBook Air into the perfect companion during your off-time too.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent laptop with a gorgeous display that truly impressed us with its performance and long-lasting battery. It is ideal for everyday users who are looking for a powerful and reliable computer that can handle even the most demanding tasks without having to upgrade next year. In fact, this is a safe purchase for quite a few years. And with $250 off, it's a total bargain.