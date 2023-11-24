Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The MacBook Air 15-inch is a truly superb everyday laptop, with a solid and premium build quality, a stunning big display, excellent performance and a great battery life. There's nothing not to love here. It's the everyday laptop dreams were made of, especially with $250 off. $1049 at Amazon $1049 at Best Buy

There are some superb Black Friday deals out there at the moment, and on devices that rarely get discounted throughout the year too. Black Friday is usually an excellent time to buy Apple products with Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all offering decent discounts. This year however, the deals have been particularly good on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad and MacBooks, as well as their accessories. If you're in the market for a new MacBook, now really is the time to buy one and when I say now, I really do mean now. My favorite laptop - the one I use day-in-day-out and the one that never lets me down - has $250 off on Best Buy for Black Friday in a deal that really shouldn't be missed.

Why should you buy the MacBook Air 15-inch?

I can think of a huge number of reasons why you should buy the MacBook Air 15-inch and those reasons apply even when this excellent laptop is full price, so when there's this much of a saving, there's pretty much no reason not to invest. The MacBook Air 15-inch launched earlier this year, joining the 13-inch model that arrived in June 2022. There is a deal on the 13-inch model too, which sees it cost a very reasonable $949, but it's the 15-inch model I choose to use daily and the one I would recommend wholeheartedly to the majority of users.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022) $949 $1100 Save $151 $949 at Best Buy

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the MacBook Air with M2 chip deliver an extraordinary battery life. I've boarded 12 hour flights with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models on a number of occasions and after working non-stop on those flights, I have disembarked with more than 50 per cent remaining on both models.

The extra couple of inches screen size on the 15-inch MacBook Air is why I would recommend it over the 13-inch model because it makes quite a big difference in use, but both are brilliant laptops overall. Both have the same excellent performance too, with the M2 chip running the show. Everything is super smooth and sleek in operation, while macOS Sonoma offers some excellent features.

I've reviewed the latest MacBook Pros, not just the M2 Pro/M2 Max models, but the M3 Pro/M3 Max models too and the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is still the model I choose to use everyday. It never lets me down in terms of performance or battery, and I love how portable it is. Don't get me wrong, the MacBook Pro models are excellent - they have deals too for Black Friday - and some people will need the extra power and ports they offer, but for an everyday laptop that is more than capable of some more strenuous tasks too, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch can't be beaten.