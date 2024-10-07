Key Takeaways A more compact M4-powered Mac mini is expected to be revealed at Apple's hardware event in late October.

Additional M4-powered Mac products, including new MacBook Pros and an iMac, are also anticipated.

Apple's Magic accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard and Mouse, are in dire need of a refresh, with features like USB-C charging and backlit keys.

Ever since the fateful release of the M1 Mac mini back in 2020, fans of the form factor have been clamoring for a true next-generation product redesign. Rumors of a smaller case design have long swirled in tech circles, and the time may finally be upon us.

A brand-new M4-powered Mac mini -- complete with a more compact outer casing -- is expected to arrive at Apple's next hardware event in late October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

A truly tiny Mac mini is reportedly right around the corner

The new product could launch at Apple's rumored October 28 hardware event

This new Mac mini could end up being as compact as an Apple TV set-top box, owing to the thermal efficiency of the company's ARM-based custom silicon. The existing product is relatively small, but doesn't reach the truly diminutive status that a true redesigned successor could achieve.

Beyond the Mac mini, Gurman also expects a number of other M4-powered Mac products to hit the scene. He specifically flags the potential release of a new low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, new higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as a new 24-inch iMac. A refreshed iPad mini is also expected to be featured at this event, though details are somewhat sparse.

Also rumored for Apple's upcoming keynote presentation is the much-anticipated release of Apple Intelligence via the iOS 18.1 update. This software release could arrive as early as October 28, bringing with it AI features such as writing tools, improved search in Photos, notification summaries, and more.

These AI tools will arrive exclusively on the latest iPhone 16 series, as well as on last year's iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

The Mac lineup is stronger than ever, but it's not without its flaws

Apple's Magic accessories are in dire need of a proper refresh

Apple's modern Mac products are well-developed, owing to the company's major transition to custom silicon back in 2020. While the computers themselves have received lots of love in recent years, the same can't be said of their corresponding first-party peripherals.

Indeed, the Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and Magic Keyboard accessories are in dire need of some TLC. They're the only Apple products still stuck on the antiquated Lightning charging connector, and a definitive switch to USB-C remains highly requested.

The Magic Keyboard in particular would benefit from the addition of a backlight, to better compete with the likes of Logitech's MX Keys series. As for the Magic Mouse 2, many are hoping for a fundamental rethinking of the device's form factor, ranging from ergonomic improvements, to rectifying the precarious placement of the charging port.