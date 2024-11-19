Black Friday is less than two weeks away, and you know what that means -- deals, deals, deals everywhere. If you're looking for a gift for yourself or others this holiday season, now is the perfect time to save big on phones, tablets, computers, TVs , and more.

If you've been looking to upgrade your home office, this Mac mini deal on Amazon is hard to pass up.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the new redesigned Mac mini on sale for $550, a $50 discount from its regular price of $600. This is a great deal, considering the new Mac mini hasn't even been out for a month yet. To claim the deal, head over to the Mac mini's Amazon page, and click to apply the $25 off coupon for it. This deal is only available for a limited time, and shipping dates are already falling into December -- so act fast if you want it.

Apple Mac mini (M4, 2024) $549 $600 Save $51 Apple's new Mac mini has been upgraded to the M4 and M4 Pro chipset. It also features a new, smaller design. $549 at Amazon

The Mac mini is a great value

If you want an affordable PC that's powerful -- the Mac mini is it

The Mac mini Amazon has for sale is the base model featuring Apple's M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. If you're hunting for a new computer to replace an aging desktop, look no further than the Mac mini. Whether it's browsing the web, productivity tasks, or even gaming, the Mac mini will handle anything you throw it at with ease.

Another massive benefit of the Mac mini is its pint-sized design. At just five-by-five inches, it can fit in the palm of your hand, and easily slide into an existing desk setup you already have going. Even though it's small, the Mac mini still comes loaded with a wide array of ports, including two front USB-C ports and, on the rear, three Thunderbolt ports, gigabit ethernet, and an HDMI port. Unfortunately, the Mac mini no longer has any USB-A ports, so you'll need a dongle to connect to any USB-A accessories you already have.

If you're looking for a new computer that is powerful, portable, and doesn't break the bank, the Mac mini is a stellar option that's difficult to beat.