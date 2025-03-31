Summary Time Machine is Apple's native utility for backing up data on macOS onto an external drive.

The app comes preinstalled on Macs, making it easy to set up for regular backups.

Backing up with Time Machine can prevent the loss of important files in case of a Mac failure or other unforeseen circumstance.

If there's one thing that's for sure, it's that nothing in this world lasts forever. Unfortunately, this guiding principle applies as much to digital files and media as it does to real-world objects and belongings. As such, people go to great lengths to preserve their precious data from accidental deletion, disc and bit rot , natural and electronic disasters, and any other number of threats.

Depending on your computing platform of choice, there are a number of excellent ways to safeguard your digital footprint and to prevent potential data loss from occurring. If you happen to own an Apple Mac , then there's a built-in tool called Time Machine that's worth taking advantage of if you aren't already doing so -- Time Machine is user-friendly, streamlined, and invaluable in the fight for digital data preservation.

Time Machine Time Machine is an Apple-built utility that comes preinstalled on macOS. It allows you to back up the data and personal files of your Mac onto an external drive.

What is Time Machine?

Time Machine is a first-party macOS tool that makes it easy to backup your personal files and data

Pocket-lint / Apple

If you own a modern MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro, then you already have access to Apple's first-party Time Machine application. Time Machine was first launched in 2007's Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard release, and the tool has since become one of the go-to ways to back up and restore your system data at will.

In short, Time Machine allows you to create a system-wide backup of all your Mac's files, downloads, installed applications, and other user data. From here, you can opt to place this backup onto an external drive like an SSD or an HDD, with network storage also supported as an option.

...Time Machine allows you to create a system-wide backup of all your Mac's files, downloads, installed applications, and other data.

Time Machine is a fairly flexible solution, as it gives you the power to backup specific files and folders in addition to its full-system backup and restore function. You can configure the tool to backup your data on a regular basis, including at daily, weekly, and monthly intervals.

While there are other user-friendly backup solutions on the market, Time Machine's user interface is comparatively unique. Its data retrieval UI makes use of a timeline-esque paradigm, which lets you scroll through cascading windows to 'go back in time,' as it were.

How do I get started with Time Machine on my Mac?

The Time Machine app is preinstalled on all Mac computers