The Mac mini has always been the cheapest and arguably the best gateway into Apple's desktop ecosystem, especially if you already own a mouse and keyboard and have no interest in the somewhat pricey M4 iMac .

With the new M4-powered Mac mini (2024 ), the already great deal has sweetened significantly -- all thanks to its incredibly cute, tiny design that's almost the same size as the Apple TV (2021) I have sitting under my TV, which also looks sort of like a tiny Mac Studio. Seriously, the new Mac mini is so small it's kind of wild Apple was able to pull it off. Add the powerful M4 chip, a solid port selection that includes Thunderbolt 5 (though I miss the M2 Mac Mini's USB-A ports), and its reasonable $600 price tag, and you have an extremely solid all-around desktop package with very few downsides.

Even with its slightly dated chip, the M2 Mac mini has been my go-to recommendation when friends or family mention they're interested in getting into Apple's ecosystem but don't want to break the bank or need a portable MacBook. With the addition of the impressive M4 chip, that endorsement has become even more wholehearted. The Mac mini (2024) is one of the most complete and, in turn, best products Apple has released in years.

Price, specs, and availability

Apple's new Mac mini features an M4 or M4 Pro chip. The base M4 version of the desktop Mac features a 10-core CPU/GPU, while its M4 Pro counterpart offers a 12-core CPU/GPU. RAM finally starts at 16GB instead of 8GB (yay), but can be configured up to 32GB with the M4 and 64GB with the M4 Pro. With the M4, storage starts at 256GB (which likely isn't enough for most people) and goes up to 2TB as long as you're willing to pay the hefty "Apple storage tax." On the other hand, storage comes in at 512GB for the M4 Pro and goes all the way to 8TB. Other configuration options include a Gigabit Ethernet port or a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port.

The new Mac mini has two USB-C ports on the front, three Thunderbolt 5 ports on its rear, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a power plug. Unfortunately, the two rear USB-A ports included in the M2 Mac mini have been ditched with this M4 refresh. Finally (and most importantly, as far as I'm concerned), the new Mac mini is just five-by-five inches.

The M4 Mac mini starts at $600 for the base version and is available to order now with its release set for November 8th.

The Mac mini (2024) version Apple sent me features the M4 Pro chip, 48GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. This is a nearly maxed-out version of the Mac mini that very few people will need or want. For most, the M4 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD will be more than enough.

What I liked about the Mac mini (2024)

A sleek design and ample power make the new Mac mini the complete package

As you've likely already noticed, I'm a big fan of the new Mac mini's pint-sized design. I'm a sucker for small tech devices, especially when they pack a hardware punch as powerful as the Mac mini (2024). This means that the Mac mini (2024) takes up less space on my already crowded desk, and it still looks great sitting in other locations around my house, like under the TV (if I happen to want to use it for gaming). Apple's gaming ambitions have never really come to fruition, and while the Mac video game library remains a joke, sometimes popular games land in the tech giant's ecosystem, with Baldur's Gate 3 being the most prominent recent example. With this in mind, I can see moving the Mac mini to my living room for the occasional gaming session if another notable title drops.

Make no mistake, despite the fact the Mac mini can handle games that are a few years old at medium to high settings, it's not a gaming power house.

Sticking with the design, the base of the Mac Mini (2024) is black rubber with a circular vent running around its edgesr. In my brief time with the desktop device, it's rarely gotten very hot, whether I'm watching video, editing photos, or browsing the internet. The one situation where it gets pretty hot is gaming. After spending about 30 minutes playing Resident Evil 4, the base of the M4 Pro Mac mini became pretty warm. I wouldn't say it was scorching, but it got hot enough that it was uncomfortable to touch. That said, the new Mac mini's tiny cooling system seems to offer enough thermal headroom -- at least for my purposes.

There's also a power button on its underside , which, any way you look at it, is a bit odd. It doesn't really matter, though, because most people won't be turning their new Mac mini on/off very often anyway. On another note, I wish the new Mac mini came in fun colors like the M4 iMac instead of the expected brushed silver Apple is known for? You bet. Hopefully, we get a colorful rendition of the cute M4 Mac mini in the future.

I don't place a lot of stock in benchmarks and prefer real-world performance when it comes to devices, but for those that do, the M4 Pro with 48GB of RAM Mac mini that Apple sent me benchmarks impressively with 3,964 single-core and 22,745 mult-core for CPU performance with Geekbench 6. In terms of integrated GPU performance, the Mac mini hits 71,005.

Regardless of what I threw at the M4 Pro chip, whether it was high-end gaming connected to an external 4K monitor, or photo/video editing in Adobe's Photoshop and Premiere CC, the tiny Mac mini worked through every task with ease. Make no mistake, though, despite the fact the Mac mini can handle games that are a few years old at medium to high settings, it's not a gaming powerhouse due to its integrated graphics. Still, just like every M-series chip I've used, nothing I did put it under a heavy load. Of course, this depends on what you plan to use the Mac mini for.

It's great to see Apple future-proof the new Mac mini.

Close

I also like that the Mac mini comes chocked-full with ports, including two easy-to-access USB-C ports on the front and a pair of Thunderbolt 5 ports on the rear. I don't have Thunderbolt 5 accessories yet, but I likely will eventually, and it's great to see Apple future-proof the new Mac mini with modern ports. In that same vein, it's great to see Apple is finally offering 16GB of RAM as a base. The argument that "8GB is enough because it's a Mac and macOS uses less ram" is becoming increasingly less accurate with each passing year, and I'm glad Apple finally took note of this.

What I didn't like about the Mac mini (2024)

I don't want to say it's perfect, but it's pretty close

The Mac mini doesn't really have many weaknesses. Would it be nice if it came with a USB-C Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse like the iMac? For sure, but that would also push up its cost. Most people buying the Mac mini (2024) likely have a keyboard and mouse already, and Apple knows this (plus, the Magic Mouse still kind of sucks).

My only other issue with the new Mac mini is the lack of USB-A ports. Its predecessor featured a pair of USB-A ports on its rear, and it's disappointing Apple decided to ditch them with this refresh. While USB-A still lingers in 2024, there are only a few accessories I frequently use that feature the aging port format, so I don't miss them that much, but it would be nice to avoid needing to live that dreaded dongle life whenever I want to plug in older devices.