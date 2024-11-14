Apple recently announced its new M4 MacBook Pro lineup, and its new M4 MacBook Air is expected to drop early next year. That means M2 and M3 MacBook Air is likely to be heavily discounted on Black Friday -- and it appears the fun has already started early.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for a record low price of $749. That's $250 off its regular price of $999.

The deal is available in its midnight color automatically, but for silver, starlight, and space gray colors, you need to apply a coupon available on its product page to get the deal. $749 is an incredible price for a MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM. Just recently, Apple moved away from offering only 8GB of RAM in its MacBook, and I couldn't be happier about it.

MacBook Air 13.6-Inch M2 $749 $999 Save $250 The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 still packs a powerful punch in 2024. With its M2 processor, and 16GB of RAM, it's more than enough to handle browsing the web or handling productivity tasks. Operating System MacOS CPU 8-core M2 GPU 10-core M2 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664 pixel resolution Colors Starlight, silver, space grey, midnight Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports Webcam 1080P Facetime HD Camera Expand $749 at Amazon

The M2 MacBook Air is a powerhouse

Just because it's not the latest doesn't mean it's not great

The M2 MacBook Air still packs a punch in 2024. Just because it doesn't have Apple's latest M4 chip doesn't mean it's not worth considering. It'll easily handle tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, or light photo and video editing with ease. It even supports Apple Intelligence , Apple's new suite of AI features.

The M2 chip found in this MacBook Air has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which will serve you well for years to come. If you're not doing insane high-performance tasks like editing 8K videos or rendering high-resolution 3D models, this laptop is more than powerful enough for you.

This M2 MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch liquid retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. My favorite thing about the MacBook Air is how light and easy it is to travel with. This one weighs just 2.7 pounds (1.24 kg).

You can get the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for a record low price of $750 on Amazon now. Who knows how long this deal will be available for, so act fast if you're looking for a new MacBook.