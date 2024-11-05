Apple recently announced its M4 MacBook Pro , but the new M4 MacBook Air likely isn't coming until next year. That means older generation MacBook Air models, which are still incredibly powerful laptops even with an M2 or M3 chip, are likely to get sweet discounts this Black Friday and holiday season -- and it appears the deals are already starting early.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the starlight or silver 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $799, down from $999 (a $200 discount).

If you're in the market for a new MacBook and aren't doing crazy high-performance tasks on it, like editing 8K video footage or rendering high-resolution 3D models, there's a good chance the MacBook Air with M2 will serve you perfectly. I'm still using my M1 Pro MacBook Pro with no issues to this day.

MacBook Air 13.6-Inch M2 $799 $999 Save $200 The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 still packs a powerful punch even by today's standards. With its M2 processor, and 16GB of RAM, and it's more than enough to handle browsing the web or handling productivity tasks. Operating System MacOS CPU 8-core M2 GPU 10-core M2 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664 pixel resolution Colors Starlight, silver, space grey, midnight Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports Webcam 1080P Facetime HD Camera Expand $799 at Amazon

The M2 MacBook Air is still a powerful laptop

Just because it doesn't have the latest M4 chip, doesn't mean it's not good

The M2 MacBook Air from 2022 is still a force to be reckoned with in 2024, don't let its release year deceive you. The M2 chipset inside it has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is more than enough to handle any task you throw at it, whether it's basic video or photo editing, tackling those dreaded Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, or writing that essay you might have due at 11:59pm.

The model on sale on Amazon has 16GB of RAM, which will be great for handling multiple programs at the same time and smoothly running Apple Intelligence , Apple's new suite of AI features. 8GB of RAM is a thing of the past, so it's good to see laptops with 16GB of RAM going on sale more frequently now. I would personally avoid 8GB of RAM laptops nowadays.

The 13.6-inch screen on the M2 MacBook Air is a liquid retina display with a 2560 x 1664 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's an excellent screen for catching up on movies and shows. Due to its lightweight and compact size, the MacBook Air is also a good travel companion, especially with the holidays around the corner.

You can get the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $200 off on Amazon now.