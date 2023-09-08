Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 2021 The first iPad to feature Apple's proprietary M1 chip, this is a blazingly fast tablet that can serve as a replacement for your laptop if need be. With a crisp, clear Liquid Retina display, an ultra-wide front-facing camera and Apple Pencil support, this is the cream of the crop for Apple tablets. See at Woot

Why the Apple iPad Pro M1 is a great deal

One of the biggest business changes Apple has made in the last few years was moving away from Intel as their processor provider and towards in-house manufacturing of a custom chipset specifically designed for their operating system. For you, the consumer, that means faster speeds and more reliable performance. The M1 chip was the first iteration, and it made its tablet debut in the 2021 iPad Pro.

While this isn't the latest iteration of the powerful tablet - the Generation 6 version dropped in 2022 with the new M2 chip - it's still an incredibly solid device. When we reviewed the 2021 iPad Pro M1, we called it "almost certainly the most powerful slate that money can buy." The whole selling point of the Pro was that it could work as a laptop replacement, packing all the functionality of a MacBook minus the keyboard. An eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU enable it to run content creation apps like ProCreate using the second-generation Apple Pencil, stream media with ease, and add the Magic Keyboard if you miss the feel of typing. The cameras also saw significant improvement, with a dual-array setup in the back incorporating a 12MP wide lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens.

The iPad Pro M1 is on sale in a variety of configurations at Woot until September 18, ranging from the entry-level 11-inch model to the robust 12.9-inch screen with cellular data included. Different storage options are available as well, from 128GB to 2TB.