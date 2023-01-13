Idris Elba has posted a tasty teaser for the Luther film that announces the cinematic and Netflix release dates.

The long-awaited Luther movie will be released in cinemas next month and then hit Netflix soon after.

Titled Luther: The Fallen Sun, the film will be available to subscribers of the streaming service from 10 March 2023. It will have a limited theatrical run from 24 February.

Star Idris Elba posted a teaser on his Instagram feed which highlighted the release dates and, we'll be honest, little else. However, the way he appears from darkness and back again is admittedly very cool. Elba can do no wrong in our eyes.

Following on from the hugely successful BBC TV series (with all five seasons available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Hulu in the States), the movie also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley - the latter of which returning as DSU Martin Schenk.

It starts with former DCI John Luther behind bars (sorry, a spoiler there if you haven't seen the end of season 5) but he's soon called back to the fray when a serial killer terrorises London.

We don't know a whole lot more about it right now, but expect to see a full trailer soon, considering its cinematic release is coming up fast.

Idris Elba will also star in the first major downloadable content for Cyberpunk 2077 coming later this year. His appearance in the game was announced during The Game Awards at the end of 2022. He plays FIA agent Solomon Reed, who doesn't seem to be a million miles away from John Luther in style.

Certainly, his appearance in the teaser trailer for the DLC bears a few similarities to the Luther teaser above. Dark and brooding, basically.

Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC later this year.