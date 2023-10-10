Panasonic Panasonic Lumix S5 20-60mm kit + 85mm f/1.8 $1700 $2900 Save $1200 Everything you need to get started shooting with the S5. The camera, a versatile 20-60mm zoom lens and a speedy 85mm prime for portraiture. $1700 at Amazon

The Lumix S5, at launch, was already one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market, but now that its successor has arrived, there are real bargains to be found. The most impressive one that we've seen so far is a bundle deal that's on offer as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

This bundle sets you up with two lenses for less than the camera's body-only MSRP. Not only that, but they're great lenses, too. Panasonic's 20-60mm kit lens, while not the flashiest thing around, is one of the best kit lenses on the market, in our opinion. Plus, you get the Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 prime to go with it, a lovely lens that's perfect for portraits with an extremely shallow depth of field.

All of this for just $1700, a whopping $1200 off the usual selling price of $2900. In fact, this is less than the camera's original body-only MSRP of $1999, can't say fairer than that.

Why should you buy the Panasonic Lumix S5?

The Lumix S5 was originally released in 2020, and it cemented Lumix's status as a force to be reckoned with in the full-frame camera market. The brand took some of the features that made its Micro Four Thirds cameras so popular and transplanted them into a full-frame body that's as appealing to photographers as it is video makers. You can expect excellent IBIS, a wealth of video recording options at up to 4K 60fps and gorgeous 24MP stills.

The main thing it loses out on, compared to the S5II, is phase-detect autofocus. It's true that the newer camera is far superior in its autofocusing capabilities, but that's not crucial for everyone. The contrast-based system is still highly effective on the S5, and if you like to use vintage lenses or cinema glass, then you'll be pulling focus manually anyway. If that's the case, it definitely makes sense to go for the S5 - and at its current price, you'll be saving a fortune.