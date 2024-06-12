Key Takeaways The LS100X offers quality sound and a mouse mute button at an affordable price point.

A good headset is an integral part of gaming, and vital for playing online multiplayer games where good communication with your team is paramount. Almost every gamer remembers not being able to afford a dedicated gaming headset, and simply plugging old Apple earbuds with a mic into our controller because we were unable to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy pair of headphones.

Modern gaming headsets have come a long way, and while the larger players continue to dominate much of the market, it seems there are more entrants playing their hand at a gaming headset every year, and PowerA is no exception. More known for its gaming controllers, PowerA acquired LucidSound in 2020, an audio company that focused almost exclusively on affordable gaming headsets.

The LS100X represents a flagship wireless headset for the company, and one I was curious to test against the bigger names in the space.

LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset This feature-packed headset is lightweight and comfortable, making it great for marathon gaming sessions. Other features include quick access controls, Bluetooth connectivity and custom 50mm drivers. Pros Convenient mouse mute button on headset

Good audio quality for this price point Cons Headband is poorly cushioned and uncomfortable after long periods

Poor sound insulation in headest cups $91.65 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

An affordable set

The LS100X wireless gaming headset retails for $100 and is readily available on Amazon. However, the headset can currently be found refurbished for a steep discount at GameStop online and new on sale at MicroCenter in store. These headphones don't set out to be the most powerful ever made, though the 50mm drivers, a size commonly found in gaming headsets, perform admirably.

Weighing in at 0.6lbs, they aren't too heavy for a wireless headset, but have enough heft to feel solid. LucidSound advertises 130 hours of use via Bluetooth and 72 hours in "Game Mode" using the wireless USB adapter. The headset can cycle through three distinct EQ profiles and supports both Xbox and PC gaming.

Microphone Detachable Compatibility Xbox/PC Brand LucidSound Surround Sound Spatial Sound with Windows Sonic Noise Cancellation No Weight 273g Battery Life 130 hours Ear Cushions Over-ear foam padding Charge type USB-C Driver 50mm

What I liked about the LS100X

Quality sound and intuitive use for this price range

The LS100X headset is $100 at full price and can often be purchased for roughly $60 on sale, so the headset's performance really needs to be viewed in that context. The most impressive thing about the LS100X is the sound quality. When cycling through the different EQ modes, including Bass Boost, FPS, and Signature Sound, I was able to thoroughly enjoy all the different media that I typically put through my PC headphones. I played lots of Destiny 2 and Counter-Strike 2 in FPS mode, and the game audio was clear and precise, with directional sound performing exactly as required.

Muting my microphone when needed for online multiplayer games was a breeze as you simply press the right side of the headset to turn the microphone on and off. Handily, the microphone features a clearly visible LED that will cycle between red and green to indicate whether you are on mute or not.

Close

When testing Signature Sound, I was met with a fairly balanced profile for what is essentially an entry-level wireless gaming headset, and was impressed by how good the trailer for the new Deadpool movie sounded. Bass Boost left me less impressed, but that's more a personal preference than a commentary on the headset. It seems every pair of headphones these days comes with its own style of bass boosting, and it's almost always unnecessary and blows out the rest of the sound stage. Turning the volume up and down on the headset was as simple as rotating the wheel on the left cup, which was easy enough to do while in-game, though still not quite as quick as turning a knob. The left side can also be clicked in to mute audio entirely or held to check battery level.

While these headphones support Bluetooth, the wireless USB adapter was super easy to use, and is mostly plug and play. Simply flip the switch on the USB stick to indicate whether you are playing on a PC or an Xbox, and it handles the rest. Overall, the headset is just really intuitive to use, and any gamer will tell you that the easier it is to accomplish important tasks on their peripherals, the fewer distractions there are for important in-game moments. The audio quality was impressive at this price point, and I was thoroughly pleased with the headset in short stints.

What I didn't like about the LS100X

The build quality and comfort are subpar

While I normally wouldn't harp on something that is typically quite subjective, I really have to say these headphones are just not very comfortable. They just don't feel good when wearing them. The easily compressed and thin cushioning on the cups does little to shield you from the hard plastic underneath, and the headband has similarly weak cushioning, leaving you with the sensation that the headband is digging into the top of your head after only 15-20 minutes of continuous use. I could ignore this for a while, but after about the half-hour mark, I started taking them off in favor of my daily headset.

The sound insulation in the cups is incredibly poor. I am, in fact, wearing them as I type this, and the clacking of my keys is almost worse to listen to while wearing them than when wearing nothing at all. The sound of a poorly muffled world is unsettling, and it just sounds like I'm underwater instead of wearing a good pair of headphones. When you do click the side buttons to mute your mic or any other function, the 'click' is so loud in your ear, again a result of poor sound insulation.

If you're in the market for a wireless headset and trying to be budget-conscious, then look for these to go on sale and pick up a pair.

Every auditory detail of my environment, from my air filter to the sound of Bridgerton playing on the television in the living room, is leaking through the headset, muddying whatever I'm trying to listen to. While this is perhaps a result of the price point, I still feel that a better build quality could have been achieved here.

Verdict: Should you buy the LS100X Headset?

I want to be fair that I can't possibly compare these $100 wireless gaming headphones to a $100 wired set, or a $200 pair; these are simply not playing in that ballpark. With that in mind, the LS100X are a worthwhile upgrade from plugging your old Apple EarPods into your controller or PC and serve to dip your toe into the world of dedicated gaming headsets. If you're in the market for a wireless headset and trying to be budget-conscious, then look for these to go on sale and pick up a pair. Someday you will outgrow them and move on to a higher quality product, but by then they would have served you well and can be passed down to a younger gamer in your life.