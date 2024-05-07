I love going to concerts and DJ sets, but I hate feeling like I'm going to need a hearing aid afterward. For a long time, the only way to safely attend concerts was to virtually ruin the listening experience with bulky foam ear plugs.

You can't hear your friends, the music sounds like you're listening from underwater, and you're constantly aware and embarrassed of the neon foam block sticking out of your ear. In addition to my hobbies, I also find myself just wanting to lock in and focus but without playing any music. Enter the Loop Switch earplugs, which have made both focusing at work and protecting my hearing more convenient than ever. Additionally, the earplugs are small, discreet, and allow me to adjust the level of noise reduction I want.

Loop Switch Earplugs The Loop Switch has changed the earplugs game. From creating a quiet workspace to protecting your hearing at concerts, Loop Switch can do it all. Pros Adjustable noise blockage level

Interchangeable sizes

Easy to use

Secure & comfortable

Convenient carrying case Cons Does not achieve total noise blockage

$65 at Amazon

Design and function

Petite, but powerful

Loop Switch earplugs are the three-in-one version of the Loop Quiet, Engage, and Experience earplugs. The Loop Switch allows users to switch between all three settings by simply turning a notch on the body of the earplugs. Quiet mode is meant for blocking everything out, Engage is for background noise reduction while still being able to socialize, and Experience is exactly what it sounds like: protecting your hearing without ruining your experience in settings like concerts and other live events.

The earplugs come with a small carrying case that will fit in any purse or pocket. It also has a convenient wire loop which was great for clipping the case onto my belt loop or bag to ensure safekeeping.

While many headphones and ear plugs tend to be uncomfortable for users with smaller or larger ears, Loop earplugs include various tip sizes to ensure a snug and comfortable fit. The earplugs have medium ear tips installed when you open the box, but you're able to easily switch them out to small, large, and extra large.

I also found the Loops Switch Earplugs easy to use. To wear them, simply put them in your ear and twist until they sit snugly. They do not feel like they're at risk of falling out, even if you're jumping around at a concert. The only downside to these earplugs is that if I were to drop them at a crowded show while putting them in or taking them out of their case, they'd be lost forever. However, Loop does sell a "Loop Link" accessory to prevent this scenario by connecting the earplugs to each other.

Sound

While the difference between Loop noise settings is subtle, there is definitely a difference. I tested out all the sound-level settings in different places to get a feel for how they each work in their intended environment.

Quiet

I tested out the quiet setting while working in a coffee shop with the goal of canceling out as much background noise as possible to focus. While the music playing in the coffee shop sounded much more muted than without earplugs, noise-cancelling headphones would do a better job of achieving near-silence. However, they still did their job in helping me focus by significantly reducing the noise level around me. Although I could still hear what was happening in my surroundings, the Loop earplugs Quiet mode definitely kept me from being distracted by song lyrics playing and conversations at the tables next to me.

They also help reduce street noise when I work from home, allowing me to focus on work without hearing every conversation of people walking by the open windows in my ground-level New York apartment. Loop Quiet setting reduces up to 25dB (SNR).

Experience

Reducing up to 21dB (SNR), the Experience setting on Loop earplugs is what really sets them apart from traditional earplugs. Choosing between damaging your hearing and ruining the vibe of a show that you've paid good money for has always been an impossible one. Now that I have a pair of Loop earplugs, it's finally possible to have a great experience at concerts, clubs, and DJ sets without fearing that my ears will be ringing as soon as I leave. Rather than sounding like you're listening from the bottom of a pool like with traditional foam earplugs, the show sounds nearly the same, but quieter. However, it's not so quiet that you don't feel satisfied with the sound you're getting. If you prefer to hear at higher volumes than the Experience setting provides, you can switch to Engage.

Engage

The Loop Switch Engage setting reduces up to 17dB (SNR) while still allowing users to converse with some background noise reduced. While sitting in a bar with a moderate noise level, I tested the Engage setting by having a conversation with the person next to me.

The person I was conversing with noted that the volume of my voice was no different from usual, and I could hear them clearly for the entirety of our conversation.

Although hearing my own voice at a lower volume than usual typically throws me off and tempts me to talk louder, talking with Loop Switch earplugs on Engage was a far easier experience than conversing with traditional foam earplugs. The person I was conversing with noted that the volume of my voice was no different from usual, and I could hear them clearly for the entirety of our conversation. In contrast to the foam earplugs that I'm used to, being able to have a conversation is a huge upgrade.

Verdict: Elevated earplugs worth the splurge

Loop Switch earplugs are a highly elevated option compared to foam earplugs that light sleepers and concert-goers are familiar with. The earplugs come with a variety of tip sizes to ensure they fit each user's ears perfectly and allow you to switch between three volume level settings.

Although the Loop Switch earplugs do not block out all surrounding noise, nor do they claim to, they do lower noise levels significantly.

Switching the earplugs' tip size, putting them in your ears, and switching between the amount of noise they're blocking out are all simple and quick tasks. Although Loop earplugs do not block out all surrounding noise, nor do they claim to, they do lower noise levels significantly.

Loop Switch earplugs provide settings convenient for working, attending live events, and reducing background noise while still remaining aware of your surroundings. These are a game-changer in earplug technology, and they've quickly made their way onto my list of items I don't leave home without. I'd definitely recommend Loop Switch earplugs to anyone. Once you have them, they feel like a necessity.