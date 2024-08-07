Key Takeaways Logitech confirms that it has "no plans for a subscription mouse."

The statement comes amid consumer backlash over the concept of a subscription-based 'forever mouse.'

The idea was initially brought into the limelight by CEO Hanneke Faber during a recent interview with The Verge.

Logitech communications head Nicole Kenyon has shot down the prospect of a subscription-based 'forever mouse,' amid backlash from customers and industry analysts alike.

"There are no plans for a subscription mouse," says Kenyon in a statement to The Verge. She goes on to say that "the mouse mentioned is not an actual or planned product but a peek into provocative internal thinking on future possibilities for more sustainable consumer electronics."

The concept of a 'forever mouse' was brought into the limelight by Logitech's new CEO Hanneke Faber, during a recent interview with The Verge's Nilay Patel on the Decoder Show.

Put simply, Faber's 'forever mouse' concept would involve selling consumers a higher-end mouse -- something akin to a luxurious watch -- and charging a recurring subscription fee for access to accompanying software for the peripheral.

Presumably, the accompanying mouse software would be an expanded version of Logitech's existing Logi Options + offering, which is a suite available for both Mac and PC. Options + provides access to button mapping, task automation, as well as other power user settings, and already does so free of charge.

The internet didn't take kindly to the idea of yet another subscription service

Many consumers are growing tired of the industry-wide trend towards subscription business models

Not long after The Verge interview with Faber went live, the 'forever mouse' push back started to pour in.

And so, it appears that Logitech won't be pursuing a subscription-based model for its computer peripherals anytime soon. That being said, the concept could very well resurface in the future if consumer sentiment softens on the idea over time.