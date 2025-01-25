Summary Logitech's MX Creative Console is a take on a computer macro pad.

It's a dial and keypad duo that can be customized for whatever software you use most.

Using Logi Options+ to customize the Creative Console takes more work than it should, but it's worth it.

At least for now, your laptop or desktop computer is inherently more capable than a smartphone or tablet . What you lose, sticking to the classics, is a lot of the interface simplicity of a phone. Using a desktop computer to it's fullest means getting comfortable with keyboard shortcuts, especially if you plan on using any kind of professional creative software. That is, unless you have a macro pad.

Macro pads or shortcut keypads have existed for ages as tools for digital artists to quickly access controls and settings in the dense menus of desktop software, or for switching cameras and microphones during a broadcast. They burst into the mainstream during the pandemic WFH era, though, largely thanks to the popularity of the Stream Deck , which was designed first and foremost for controlling livestreams, but whose buttons could be customized to work with a bunch of different applications.

Logitech's MX Creative Console is a one-two punch meant to address the popularity of the Stream Deck -- the company acquired competitor Loupedeck in 2023 seemingly with the same motivation -- that includes a dialpad and a keypad for switching tools and adjusting settings in apps. If you're not using an officially supported app it can take a lot to set up, but it's a lot of fun to use once you do.

Recommended Logitech MX Creative Console Logitech's MX Creative Console is a dialpad and keypad combo pack that is designed to control Adobe software but can work with just about anything on your computer if you're willing to set it up. Pros & Cons Tacitle controls makes everything easier

Deeply customizable

Makes using your computer feel more personal Setting up buttons can take a lot of time

Not every compatible app receives the same level of support

Price, availability, and specs

The Logitech MX Creative Console launched in September 2024 for $200, a higher price than the $100 you pay for an entry-level Stream Deck Neo. You can purchase the MX Creative Console directly from Logitech, or from retailers like Amazon in either dark gray (graphite) or white (pale gray).

Part of the justification for the MX Creative Console's higher prices is that you're actually getting two different devices for one purchase; a Stream Deck-esque keypad, with nine square buttons in the center and page forward and page back buttons, and a dialpad with a dial, roller, and four additional buttons. The dialpad works over Bluetooth and has two rechargeable AAA batteries you can charge with a USB-C cable, while the keypad needs to be wired into your computer to work, also over USB-C.

Logitech MX Creative Console Brand Logitech Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C Integrations Adobe Creative Cloud, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, any app you setup yourself Color Graphite, Pale Grey Programmable Buttons 9 on keypad, 4 + roller and dial on dialpad Multi-Device Pairing Yes Expand

While both pieces of the MX Creative Console are mostly made of plastic -- save for the dialpad's cool metal dial -- they feel sturdy and have satisfyingly clicky buttons. They're premium accessories, even if they might not look it at first blush. Logitech's designed the MX Creative Console to work with Adobe apps first and foremost (Photoshop, Illustrator Premiere Pro, Lightroom Classic, After Effects, and Audition), but provides plugins for other apps, like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Final Cut Pro, that you can download.

Even more importantly, any keyboard shortcut can be assigned to a button or other control with the Logi Options + app, which means any app can have a profile made for it if you really want it to.

What I liked about the Logitech MX Creative Console

It's both fun and convenient to push buttons