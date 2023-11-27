Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for iPad $120 $150 Save $30 This Logitech keyboard case is arguably as good as Apple's official model but costs a fraction of the price. It still holds the iPad comfortably and adds a full keyboard and touchpad. It's even backlit, allowing you to get stuff done in a dark room. $120 at Best Buy

Several of Apple's official iPad keyboards went on sale for Cyber Monday, and they're incredible deals compared to what they typically cost. However, as nice as they are, Logitech has one that's at least around the same level as Apple's for a lot cheaper. And to make it even better, it's discounted by $30, making the price difference between this and the first-party model even larger.

If you have a 10.2-inch iPad and don't currently have a full keyboard for it, you need to drop what you're doing and get this one. It'll make it so that you might not need a laptop without breaking the bank too much.

What makes this Logitech Combo Touch keyboard folio a good Cyber Monday investment?

Before discussing why you might want to snag this extraordinary keyboard case, you must ensure you have the iPad model to support it. It fits 10.2-inch models from the 7th, 8th, or 9th generation (the latest base model iPad isn't supported). If you don't have one of those, Best Buy currently has the 9th generation model on sale for $250, which is $80 off the regular price and a great deal.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 This is the newest iPad that supports the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio. If you're in the market for an iPad, grab this and the keyboard and create a productivity powerhouse. $250 at Best Buy

This Logitech keyboard case has stellar reviews from more than 1000 shoppers on Best Buy. Once a product starts getting up to that number of reviews and they're positive, you can begin taking the 4.7 score it currently has seriously. One of the features that really caught my eye is the backlight - you can use the iPad just like you would a laptop because you're not restricted to only well-lit areas.

Logitech also promises that, despite its small size, the Combo Touch keyboard has comfortably-spaced keys. This means you can type accurately, which is one of the more critical parts of a keyboard. Obviously, the keys can't be spaced as much as a full-sized laptop - there isn't enough room.

Another nice bonus is the whole row of iOS shortcut keys that give you one-tap access to media, volume controls, and more. This further makes the keyboard case feel like an integrated part of the iPad experience, not a superfluous accessory trying to cramp your style.

Logitech Combo Touch keyboard folios for other iPad models

While the keyboard for the 9th generation iPad is the cheapest, we can't forget about the other models. Thankfully, Best Buy has them on sale, too.

