Due to my hypermobility, I'm picky when it comes to selecting a keyboard. And as much as I love my now-discontinued Microsoft Sculpt keyboard, it can't handle my gaming needs. In fact, only one keyboard I've tested has provided a pain-free gaming experience: The Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard. Its price, usually over $225, has kept me from purchasing it, until now. It's on sale today for only $150.

Why the Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard is worth your money

As someone who has to be super careful with gaming and typing, the feel of the keys under my fingers is hands-down one of the most comfortable I've tested.

Because it's a mechanical keyboard, you can opt for multiple switches, from the clicky tactile to resistance-free linear. While all are on sale, personally, I recommend springing for the linear as that’s the smoothest typing. The keyboard also comes with an RGB backlight using Logitech's Lightsync technology.

Because it's a wireless keyboard, you can get up to 40 hours on a single charge, making it easy to enjoy a cable-free gaming experience. When the battery gets to 15 per cent, it'll alert you, so you can charge it before it dies. Three hours' charge time gets you back to gaming, too. The shell is also made of a sturdy aluminum alloy that during my initial gaming felt lightweight, thin, and comfortable to game for long periods of time.

Aside from these great features, there’s more to this story that makes it a great deal. The Tactile and clicky switches have gone on sale intermittently since Amazon's July Prime Day. Yep, I've been stalking this keyboard since then, when I was naively convinced that it would drop further in price (unfortunately, I was wrong). The linear switches, in contrast, haven't dropped this low since that massive summer deal event.

That's why I'm taking advantage of this deal today: it’s a great keyboard back at its all-time low price. You can save 35 per cent or $80 on this keyboard for now, but there's no guarantee the deal will last into Black Friday week, so I'd act fast.