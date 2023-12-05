Key Takeaways Logitech has announced the 5th generation Astro A50 X, a refresh of Astro's flagship gaming headset.

The A50 X features Logitech's PlaySync functionality, allowing it to connect to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC without the need for a separate base station.

The headset uses USB-C and HDMI 2.1 for audio connection, includes Pro-G Graphene Audio Driver, Logitech's wireless technology, and supports Logitech's G Hub and Bluetooth connectivity for Nintendo Switch. It will be available in the first half of 2024 for $380.

Logitech has formally announced the A50 X, the 5th generation of Astro's long-running flagship headset. Let's face facts, it was probably due for a refresh. Astro released the 4th generation Astro A50s over four years ago, back in early 2019.

The new model will have a mountain to climb as the 4th generation Astro A50 is one of our favorite gaming headsets.

The new Astro A50 X works on three platforms

Arguably the most exciting of the A50 X's new features is Logitech's PlaySync functionality. It allows the headset to connect to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles, as well as PC, with minimal fuss. Its predecessor couldn't do that, and you needed to buy a base station specifically for the platform of your choice.

That issue is in the past now. The Astro A50 X will come with a single base station that can connect to all the platforms you intend to use it for. There is a button on the base station that you press to swap compatibility, which is something we've seen in other modern headsets as well.

Changing the console will also change the graphics and sound effects of the headset to help the owner know what mode they're in.

Logitech also mentions that the A50 X is capable of using both USB-C and HDMI 2.1 to connect to your TVs and consoles to deliver audio.

In addition, the new headset boasts Astro's Pro-G Graphene Audio Driver, which is a fancy name for Astro's 40 mm graphene diaphragm. It also includes Logitech's 24-bit Lightspeed wireless technology, a 16-bit, 48 kHz microphone, and support for Logitech's G Hub on PC, iOS, and Android. Bluetooth connectivity means Nintendo Switch support is also on offer.

Astro A50 X pricing and availability

According to Logitech, the headset should arrive on shelves sometime in the first half of 2024. That's a little vague, but more details will probably come once we get closer to the date. The new A50 X will run for $380 and pre-orders start today, December 5, 2023 on Logitech's website. It'll also almost certainly be available at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon like the prior generation was.