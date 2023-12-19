In 21st century music production, a computer is a musical instrument as essential as a guitar - and possibly even more essential than an oboe. Digital audio has transformed the way people compose, produce, perform and record music, and one of the most common ways it does that is through software.

If you follow contemporary electronic musicians or producers, you've probably heard of Logic Pro. The Apple-exclusive program is one of the most commonly-used tools in modern production, and it’s great for pros and hobbyists alike.

What is Logic Pro?

Logic Pro, Apple's leading digital audio workstation, offers comprehensive tools for creating music in various genres.

Originated in 1993 from the program Notator for Atari ST, later adapted for Windows and Mac before Apple's acquisition in 2002.

Post-acquisition, Logic's technology was used as a basis for developing GarageBand, Apple's more user-friendly music app.

Logic Pro is Apple's flagship music creation program, with a wide suite of tools and techniques that let you make tracks in any genre. (It's technically called a digital audio workstation, or DAW. DAW software began in the mid-1980s with Yamaha's Personal Composer, and as home computers became more powerful, other programs like Ableton, Cubase, and Logic Pro joined the fray.)

Logic was first released for the Atari ST in 1993 as an outgrowth of a previous program, Notator. It was soon ported to Windows and Macintosh platforms, where it found a devoted user base. Apple acquired Emagic in 2002, immediately announcing that Logic for Windows would no longer be supported. They continued to release updates of the software, as well as using its engine as the basis for its more casual GarageBand app.

Let's dive deeper into how it works.

Logic

What can Logic Pro do?

Track-based DAW

Logic Pro is a multifaceted digital audio workstation that lends itself well to producing many genres of music, but it excels at electronic-based sounds for dance and pop. Logic is a track-based DAW, which means that it displays the individual instruments or audio files of a song in individual horizontal rows in the workspace. Each of these tracks can have their volume adjusted, panned in stereo and have effects applied to them.

MIDI

One of the main functions of Logic Pro is to serve as a MIDI sequencer. MIDI, or Musical Instrument Digital Interface, is a method of encoding audio signals with variables such as pitch, volume and timing into digital format where they can be perfectly replayed. That digital information is attached to a virtual instrument when it's played, and it's simple to switch the instrument out, while keeping all the performance data.

MIDI is often controlled or "triggered" through an electronic piano-style keyboard, but many other MIDI hardware devices exist, including drum kits and button-based layouts. However, you do not need any special equipment to work with MIDI. You can manually place and modify notes on the timeline with a mouse or trigger them with keyboard presses.

Logic lets you program MIDI to 1/3840-note resolution, letting you quantize for machine-like precision or keep things loose, so they feel more human.

Advanced audio input and recording: In addition, Logic supports pure audio input from a microphone or direct line. Instead of MIDI's pure digital data, this is analog capture that is digitized depending on your input settings. These tracks are best used for vocals, acoustic instruments or anything that requires more human input.

Multiple takes

One extremely cool thing about Logic Pro's audio recording feature is that tracks support multiple "takes" — you can perform a section of your song several times and pick the one that works best, or even cut multiple takes together on a track. Audio tracks can also be split, copied and pasted, sped up and slowed down and other operations.

Library of Audio Effects

Logic allows you to apply a massive library of audio effects to both MIDI and pure audio tracks, including reverb, compression, equalization and more esoteric things like flanging and phasing. Multiple effects can be layered on top of each other and their parameters can be adjusted dynamically throughout the track.

Keyboard shortcuts

While everything in Logic Pro is controllable with mouse clicks, advanced users employ copious keyboard shortcuts to trigger recording, playback, track control and more. External devices can also have these keys mapped to standalone buttons, so your workspace can be as ergonomic as you need it to be.

A 200-step Undo functionality gives you massive granular control over your workflow, letting you easily compare previous takes.

Plugins

In addition to these core features, Logic Pro also has a number of cool extras to make music production fun. For example, the Drummer plugin lets you generate rhythm tracks for your songs based on AI "personalities" with different playing styles.

When you’re done recording, Logic Pro has everything you need to mix and master your song for release.

Overwhelmed by options? Logic has a robust Quick Help feature that provides optional tool-tips for every button and function. It’s smart to have this on by default for your first few weeks of using the software.

Logic

Which devices support Logic Pro?

The short answer to this question is "anywhere." Logic is widely compatible with Apple devices, including desktops, laptops and even phones and tablets.

Logic Pro requirements

The more memory you have, the smoother the software will run.

Memory: 4GB is Apple's declared minimum, but pro engineers say that 8GB is the actual lowest amount you should install. Of course, more is always better, and going up to 16GB will let you use plugins.

4GB is Apple's declared minimum, but pro engineers say that 8GB is the actual lowest amount you should install. Of course, more is always better, and going up to 16GB will let you use plugins. Processor: Processor speed is also important. We recommend any Macintosh with the new M1 or M2 chips, but the last generation of Intel chips can also run Logic fairly well. Make sure you have a four-core processor that clocks in at 2.0GHz at the absolute minimum.

Processor speed is also important. We recommend any Macintosh with the new M1 or M2 chips, but the last generation of Intel chips can also run Logic fairly well. Make sure you have a four-core processor that clocks in at 2.0GHz at the absolute minimum. Supported devices: Logic Pro is only available for Macintosh computers running macOS Ventura 13.5 or later. You'll need to have 6GB of available space for the minimum installation, but if you want to include the entire Sound Library, you'll need 72GB of storage space. 2023 also saw the release of Logic Pro for iPad. Mobile versions require iOS 14.0 or later. The iPhone and iPod Touch versions do not support Smart Controls, Sound Library navigation, Smart Help, full mixer, and access to plug-in controls.

Logic Pro is only available for Macintosh computers running macOS Ventura 13.5 or later. You'll need to have 6GB of available space for the minimum installation, but if you want to include the entire Sound Library, you'll need 72GB of storage space. 2023 also saw the release of Logic Pro for iPad. Mobile versions require iOS 14.0 or later. The iPhone and iPod Touch versions do not support Smart Controls, Sound Library navigation, Smart Help, full mixer, and access to plug-in controls. Ports: You'll also want at least one free USB-C port for your audio interface, with another for a MIDI keyboard or trigger device if you have one. Purchasing a powered USB hub can be a good way to get around the minimal ports on many Mac laptops.

Where can you download Logic Pro?

The only official place to download any version of Logic is through the App Store.

How much does Logic Pro cost?

Logic Pro is priced at $199.99. It does not have a free version

Can you use Logic Pro for free?

No, but Apple occasionally offers a free trial period. As of December 2023, it's offering a 90-day free trial.

Is Logic Pro worth it for beginners?

Logic Pro is a great option for beginners, thanks to its user-friendly design and a wide range of features. While there is a bit of a learning curve, and it's only available for Apple devices, it's perfect for those starting out who want software they can grow with, as it's packed with tools like MIDI sequencing and effects.

Pros Cons Features Comprehensive tools like MIDI sequencing and audio editing Can be overwhelming for beginners User Interface Intuitive and accessible for beginners Requires time to master the vast features Accessibility Widely used by professionals, indicating high quality Exclusive to Apple devices, limiting wider use Cost Offers professional-grade capabilities Priced at $199.99, may be costly for some

Logic Pro vs GarageBand

Apple also offers GarageBand. It's free in the Apple App Store and is often considered better for beginners.

GarageBand lets you do digital music creation with a range of basic tools that are less overwhelming than those in more advanced software like Logic Pro. This makes it an excellent choice for those new to music production who are looking for a user-friendly, cost-effective way to start.

Do any professionals use Logic Pro?

Some of the biggest names in the music business use Logic Pro. Ed Sheeran recorded his platinum-selling "Shape of You" with it, and most of Billie Eilish's music is made using the software. It's also the DAW of choice for electronic musicians like Armin van Buuren and Calvin Harris.