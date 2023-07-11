Looking for a reliable and cost-effective WiFi router that will seamlessly connect you to the digital world? Look no further than Firstnum CPE WiFi Routers! With exceptional features and unbeatable discounts, these routers are perfect for all your connectivity needs. Mark your calendars for the 11th to 12th of July to avail of a discount of 35% off the original prices. Let's dive into the exciting features of the Firstnum CPE C1 and C2 WiFi Routers!

Firstnum CPE C1 WiFi Router: Your gateway to affordable, high-speed connectivity

Firstnum

Supports Ethernet and partners with major 4G providers

The Firstnum CPE C1 Internet router simplifies your connectivity experience by requiring only a SIM card to output a WiFi signal. This versatile wireless router works seamlessly with major 4G providers in North America, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Enjoy blazing-fast CAT4 Internet speeds of up to 150Mbps for downloads and 50Mbps for uploads, and connect all your WiFi-enabled devices. Whether in a vacation cabin or monitoring remote cameras, this 2.4 GHz WiFi router ensures reliable connectivity without needing Ethernet cables.

Easy setup and management

Setting up the Firstnum CPE C1 is a breeze with its three-step installation process. Once configured, you can conveniently manage the router by logging into the product backend using the IP address 192.168.1.1.

Strong signal reception capability

Experience exceptional signal strength and coverage with the Firstnum CPE C1. Equipped with two built-in 5G cellular external antennas and a MIMO 2*2 system, this portable long-range router delivers superior transmission distances and high-quality signals. Enjoy reliable connectivity with a coverage radius of up to 20m and a maximum range of 50m.

WPS one-click network connection

Connecting devices to your network has never been easier! The Firstnum CPE C1 features a convenient WPS button that enables users to connect their devices to the network effortlessly.

Super high cost-effectiveness

Ideal for RVs, trucks, farms, homes, and small to medium-sized enterprises, the Firstnum CPE C1 offers remarkable cost-effectiveness. Connect up to 32 devices simultaneously, ensuring everyone stays connected without compromising performance.

Firstnum CPE C2 WiFi Router: Unleash connectivity on the go

Firstnum

Supports Ethernet and partners with major 4G providers

Like its sibling, the Firstnum CPE C2 WiFi router provides seamless connectivity using a SIM card. Compatible with major 4G providers in North America, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, this router delivers lightning-fast CAT7 Internet speeds of up to 300Mbps for downloads and 100Mbps for uploads. Stay connected to the world around you, even in locations without Ethernet cables, like vacation cabins or remote cameras. The Firstnum CPE C2 operates on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, offering enhanced versatility.

Built-in power supply for ultimate portability

Designed with travel in mind, the Firstnum CPE C2 features two parallel rechargeable 18250 batteries. This unique design ensures flexibility and allows you to use the router without relying solely on a power cord. Stay connected on the move!

Smooth and stable operation

Equipped with car-grade chips and utilising the MT2731 platform, the Firstnum CPE C2 ensures smooth and stable operation. Enjoy a seamless network setup experience thanks to its advanced technology.

Enhanced security

With a shell made of fireproof materials, the Firstnum CPE C2 guarantees the safety of your device. It's the perfect choice for outdoor scenarios, including RVs, boats, farms, and playgrounds, providing peace of mind wherever you go.

Strong signal reception capability

Benefit from outstanding signal strength with the Firstnum CPE C2. The dual built-in 5G cellular external antennas and MIMO 2*2 systems deliver extended transmission distances and high-quality signals. Enjoy reliable connectivity with a coverage radius of up to 20m, reaching up to 50m at its maximum range.

Easy setup and management

Setting up the Firstnum CPE C2 is quick and easy. In just three steps, you'll have your network up and running. Once configured, you can conveniently manage the router through the product backend by logging into 192.168.1.1.

WPS one-click network connection

Simplify device connections with the Firstnum CPE C2's WPS button. Connect devices to your network effortlessly, streamlining the connectivity process.

Upgrade Your Connectivity

Don't miss out on the incredible deals available on the Firstnum CPE C1 and C2 WiFi Routers! From the 11th to 12th of July 2023, you can purchase the Firstnum CPE C1 at a discounted price of $38.99 (original price: $59.99) and the Firstnum CPE C2 at a discounted price of $77.99 (original price: $119.99). Upgrade your connectivity and link your future with Firstnum CPE WiFi Routers today!