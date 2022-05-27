The Lincoln Lawyer TV series - based on Michael Connelly's books that also inspired Matthew McConaughey's film of the same name - hit Netflix in 2022 and it is excellent.

If you've binged the entire Lincoln Lawyer season 1 and you've seen that last scene, you'll no doubt be wondering about a season 2. Well, it's now here. This is everything you need to know about the Lincoln Lawyer season 2, including how to watch it.

Netflix head of global television Bela Bajaria announced the Lincoln Lawyer would be back for a season 2 during the Banff World Media Festival, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, in May 2022. It came as no surprise to most given the show was in the top 10 for weeks after season 1's release and there is plenty of material from Connelly's six books to work with that see Mickey Haller play a central role.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 arrived on the streaming platform on 13 May 2022. A little over a year later, Netflix has released season 2 of the Lincoln Lawyer, arriving on the platform on 6 July 2023.

The second part of season 2 will be released on 3 August 2023 however, as Netflix has only released the first five episodes so far.

How and where to watch Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Season 2 of the Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix exclusive so you'll be needing your Netflix subscription to watch it. You'll be able to watch it now though if you have a subscription, or the first five episodes anyway.

How many episodes are there of the Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

There will be 10 episodes of the Lincoln Lawyer, following season one's lead. Only 5 of the 10 episodes are currently available to watch though, as we mentioned, with Netflix splitting your binge watching into two parts.

What is expected to happen in Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

Spoiler alert in this section so skip over this part if you haven't finished season one yet.

With the first season adapting Michael Connelly's The Brass Verdict, it was possible a second season could cover the third book called The Reversal. It's been reported that the second season will cover the fourth book instead though, which is called The Fifth Witness.

The final scene of season one lined up a season two perfectly when it shot to a frame of someone watching Mickey Haller surfing. The person had a tattooed arm, which suggested that while Mickey was finally at peace after his surfing accident and after getting Jesus Menendez out of prison thanks to Gloria Dayton (Glory Days) testimony, that not everyone was happy about it.

Glory Days claimed the person that attacked her and killed her friend - which is what Menendez was in prison for - had a tattoo on his arm so season two will no doubt see Haller have to deal with the fact that he might have got one man out of jail, but he's put the one that thought he had got away with it, back in the spotlight.

There will likely be another overarching storyline too though, which will no doubt tie in the District Attorney's office where Maggie McPherson - Haller's first ex-wife - works.

Who is cast in Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is reprises his role for season two, alongside Lorna (Becki Newton), Maggie (Neve Campbell), Cisco (Angus Sampson) and Izzy (Jazz Raycole). Hayley (Krista Warner) also returns.

Here's the full list of characters from the first season that have returned for the second season, plus a couple of new ones:

Mickey Haller - Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Lorna Crain - Becki Newton

Maggie McPherson - Neve Campbell

Cisco - Angus Sampson

Izzy Letts - Jazz Raycole

Detective Raymond Griggs - Ntare Mwine

Hayley Haller - Krista Warner

Lisa Trammell - Lana Parrilla

Andrea Freeman - Yaya Dacosta

Is there a Lincoln Lawyer season 2 trailer?

Yes. There is a trailer for part one of season 2 below.

How and where to watch Lincoln Lawyer season 1

All 10 episodes of the Lincoln Lawyer season one are available to watch on Netflix. They are each around 45 minutes long.

If you finish it and the first five episodes of season 2 and you want to dig your teeth into something else, then we recommend Bosch on Amazon Prime.

Also following Connelly's books, LAPD detective Harry Bosch shares similar characteristics to Haller and the shows have a similar structure, but Bosch is also Mickey Haller's half brother with the two sharing the same father, attorney J. Michael Hallerin, so there's a little extra fun fact for you.