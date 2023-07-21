Sony rocked up to the San Diego Comic-Con with ammunition - principally in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is now just around the corner ahead of its October release.

Along with a snazzy new story trailer that shows off a long-awaited look at its version of Venom in full, Sony also unveiled some limited edition goodies that it's releasing to tie in with the new game.

The crown jewel is a new limited edition console bundle that nets you a PS5 that's being taken over by the symbiote just like Peter Parker seems to be in Spider-Man 2, and a DualSense that's undergoing the same fate.

PlayStation PS5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle You can't order the bundle yet - pre-orders go live on 28 July ahead of release on 1 September 2023, and will only be available from PlayStation. See at PlayStation

The console and controller are pretty gorgeous and will be available to pre-order from PlayStation Direct on 28 July 2023 before releasing on 1 September 2023, closer to the game's release.

There's great news for anyone who already owns a PS5 and is looking at those designs enviously, though - Sony is also making the component parts of the bundle available to buy separately.

You'll be able to buy the removable covers for your PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, along with a separate controller, and that'll have you looking just like you bought the bundle without having to own a pointless second console, which is quite dreamy really.

For those sitting on the fence, a quick trailer for the bundle gives more of a 360-degree look at its design, which I really think is nice and subtle for a limited edition of this sort.

That's not the only trailer for Spider-Man 2 recently, as I mentioned at the top - there's also a lovely new story trailer for the game that gives us a much firmer look at what characters we'll mostly be interacting with and how the arrival of both Kraven the Hunter and a Symbiote will affect things.

It looks like Harry Osborne will be a predictably big part of the story, and the open question will be whether he's headed toward becoming Venom, becoming Green Goblin or some combination of the two.

Meanwhile, things look like they'll be getting more tense between Miles and Peter as the latter's attention drifts away from his normal neighbourhood crime-fighting, and Peter will also have to watch out for MJ.

It's a blockbuster of a trailer and ends with a spine-chilling look at Venom, rather than just Peter's black suit as we've seen it in previous showcases, and he's looking like a pretty frightening menace.

With Kraven also running around New York hunting down the superpowered of all types, it looks like Spider-Man 2 could be a hectic affair in the best way possible.