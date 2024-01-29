Nomad Lightning Cable Kevlar $20 $40 Save $20 Encased in a double-braided Kevlar outer sheath, this durable Nomad Lightning cord will pretty much last a lifetime. Besides the strong reinforcement on the cord to prevent fraying, the strong metal alloy connector housings ensure the plugs don't get damaged either. It's available in two lengths with either USB-C or USB-A connections, as well as a more lightweight sport version, all 50% off. $20 at Nomad

It's extremely inconvenient when your Lightning cable starts to fray or break -- your iPhone or iPad suddenly takes forever to charge, or it won't even charge at all, which leaves you scrambling to buy a new cable before your device officially runs out of juice. With a Nomad Lightning cable, however, you'll practically never have to worry about this happening. They've designed charging cables that are extremely durable and built to withstand intense everyday use without getting damaged. Not to mention, they're also extremely fast and will charge your iPhone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. In addition to their hallmark double-braided Kevlar style, they also offer a more lightweight nylon-braided Sport style. Right now, all of their Lightning cables are half price, making it a great time to upgrade your current charging cord or invest in a spare.

Why it's worth upgrading to a Nomad Lightning cable

If you already have a functional Lightning cable, you might be wondering if it's really worth spending extra money on a Nomad Lightning cable. In short, yes. Not only is it always a good idea to have a back-up cable, but Nomad Kevlar Lightning cables will likely outlast your device (and maybe even the device after that). It all comes down to the heavy-duty construction: a cable reinforced in a double-braided Kevlar outer sheath and metal alloy connector plugs that resist fraying, breaking, or snapping. The interior is a real powerhouse too, offering up to 20W charging power that's Apple MFi approved. The Kevlar Lightning cable is available in 1.5m or 3m lengths, both of which are longer than Apple's traditional 1m lighting cables. Plus, it comes with an integrated cable tie to keep it wrapped up nice and tidy. You can choose either a USB-C or USB-A connection type, depending on which charging block you have.

And for those of you who prefer a slightly more lightweight, but still durable, cable, the Nomad Sport Lightning Cable is the perfect compromise. While it offers a somewhat lower 12W power transfer and only single nylon-braided reinforcement, it's still a lot more durable than the traditional Lightning cable and is double the length at 2m. Just note that this style is only available with the USB-A connection.

Regardless of which style you decide, upgrading to a Nomad Lightning cable essentially ensures you'll have a reliable, durable, and fast charging cable for years to come, which makes it well worth the extra money. Besides, they're half price right now, so it's even more bang for your buck.