LG's StanbyME is without a doubt one of the most innovative and unique displays I think I've had the pleasure of testing. I'm a vocal user of LG's C-series displays and have been impressed by the company's high-end OLED catalog. However, the StanbyME is unlike most of what LG supports. Rather than moving the benchmark for cutting-edge resolution and processing power, the StanbyME is unlike any other major display on the market. This 27-inch display is a rollable, battery-operated unit with a pivoting screen.

On the surface, you might think to yourself and question how this would ever come in handy. LG took such an unconventional path with the StanbyME, I can't blame anyone for being perplexed when looking at it. After a couple of weeks of use, I've begun to find ways to incorporate StanbyME into my life. Due to some limitations, including the 1080p resolution and 3-hour battery life, this display is by no means going to replace my primary C1. However, it's been a dependable display that I can roll from the living room to my kitchen while cooking. It's also light enough to carry up my stairs and into the office. It's a lifestyle display, offering supplemental versatility to my day-to-day life.

Price, availability, and specs

The LG StanbyME is a 27-inch LCD touch display, capable of supporting 16:9 aspect ratio. The device is available for $799 and comes with a mounting stand. Set up is practically effortless as the display clicks into place. The mount features a 90-degree rotation, supporting both landscape and portrait orientations. The stand itself also has built-in wheels that allow you to move the unit from one room in your home to another with ease. The StanbyME is 15.35 x 24.41 x 49.80 inches (39 x 62 x 126.5 cm) and 23kg (50.7lb).

LG StanbyME Brand LG Display Size 27 inches Operating System webOS Display Resolution FHD Refresh rate 60Hz Price $799 Dimensions 15.35 x 24.41 x 49.80-inches Display Type LED Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Weight 23kgs Response Time 3ms Expand

The display offers up to 1080p resolution (‎1920 x 1080) and 60fps. LG's StanbyME has a 3 millisecond response time, which is relatively respectable for its price point. It supports a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The rear side offers three rubber buttons, controlling power and volume. As for ports, the LG StanbyME only offers a single HDMI 1.4 port and a USB-A 2.0 input. It's all powered by LG's a7 Gen4 AI Processor, a moderately contemporary chipset for users. Of course, one of the marquee features is the 5,000mAh 74Wh battery, offering three hours of use. This allows the device to operate wirelessly around the home using Wi-Fi.

What I like about the LG StanbyME

I'd never imagined rolling a TV around my home would be this much fun

Right off the bat, I have to give LG its flowers for the design of the StanbyME display. Once assembled, the TV is easy to move. It somehow brings me back to the days of elementary school when my teacher would bring in the TV to watch Bill Nye The Science Guy. The design of the stand and its base makes it so it feels like the StandbyME glides across my hardwood floor from my living room into my kitchen. Due to its size, the display can nestle into a corner in my living room and be the home for video podcasts or background shows while I play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on my main TV. Once dinner time hits, I can pull up Netflix, Disney+ or Prime Video and throw something on in the background as I cook. Even better, I can pull up a recipe on YouTube and follow along in my kitchen. I can also imagine a world where a user can pull it into their in-home gym to follow along with a workout. The beauty of it all is that, with three hours of battery, you can roll the StandbyME around without having to worry about an available outlet.

The LG StanbyME is also designed for content creators. Included in the box is a small phone mount that can clip to the bezel of the display without damaging the screen. With this, you can use the StanbyMe as a tripod as you record a video. With AirPlay 2, you can stream, share and mirror content from a device. Androids can use the NFC built-in connection and ThinQ app to establish a connection. You can then mirror the screen to the StanbyMe. Whether you want to use it as a confidence monitor or highlight a script while recording your video. Additionally, you can mirror the screen while taking a video call, which is a really nice perk.