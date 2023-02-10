LG has announced a new range of displays designed to help eliminate the need for projection rooms at cinemas.

The LG Mirraclass (a combination of Miracle and Class, apparently) LED displays can offer viewing experiences of between 14 and 101 square metres squared and in resolutions of 2K and 4K. LG says that they're especially handy for the smaller-sized cinemas that have become increasingly popular in recent years all thanks to some models being just five metres wide.

These being displays built for a cinema they have features designed especially to make them easier for professionals to use. All of the Miraclass displays support Dolby’s Integrated Media Server, ensuring a premium image and sound, for example.

On the technical side, the LED pixels deliver 24-bit colour processing and are capable of delivering 68.7 million different colour combinations. The Mirraclass screens' brightness can also be adjusted across five different stages ranging from 48 to 300 nits. That should ensure the perfect viewing experience no matter the environment or whether 3D or 3D content is being displayed.

Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, says that LG will continue to add more lineups and models in the future in an attempt to "accommodate rising demand and the diverse requirements of movie theater companies." The comments were made via a press release announcing the new displays posted to the LG website.

The new displays are already in use in some cities, LG says. An LG Miraclass screen was recently installed in the Odeon Multicines theater in Vilanova, Spain, while more will be installed in Odeon cinemas in Madrid and Barcelona soon. If you happen to be in Spain there's a chance you could be seeing one of these displays the next time you head to the movies.