Black Friday and the holiday shopping season tend to bring with it some of the best deals on new smart TVs , and this long weekend is no exception. The standout deal of the weekend might already be here in the form of a sizable discount on one of the best OLED TVs available: LG's 2024 G4 smart TV .

While the LG C4 model has been on sale a few times this year since it released the top high-end G4 hasn't seen the same price drops, until now. Its suite of AI enhancements and impressive processing power, as well as incredible brightness and color accuracy set it apart from its competitors, and it's definitely worth a look at this shopping weekend. Right now, Amazon is taking 32% off the retail price, dropping a 65-inch G4 from $3,400 to $2,300, and a 55-inch model from $2,600 to $1,800.

Here's what you should know about this incredible OLED TV.

LG G4 OLED evo $2247 $3400 Save $1153 This 2024 OLED smart TV features perfect contrast, powerful brightness, as well a Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode for cinematic fidelity, making it one of the best TVs available for an immersive entertainment experience. $2247 at Amazon

LG's G4 is a stunning and powerful smart TV

Vivid colors and perfect contrast create compelling visuals

LG G4 OLED evo Dimensions 56.7 x 32.5 x 1.0-inch Display Technology Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 What's Included Remote Brand LG Refresh Rate 120Hz Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR? Yes Ports 4 HDMI, 3 USB Weight 52.5 lbs FreeSync Yes G-SYNC Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Up to 144Hz ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Screen sizes (inches) 65 Expand

LG's top-flight OLED TV offers an immersive, at times overwhelming, entertainment experience. It's bright enough to handle a well-lit environment, and while in a dim setting, it will command your attention. As it's an OLED TV, the contrast ratio is perfect, making it easy to watch more darkly lit shows. Any number of settings can be set up to adjust automatically based on the content or source, while more involved users can also manually toggle a slew of options in order to create the best image for their personal preference.

It's a worthy TV for those who want to enjoy a lot of different content, but especially anything that has a cinematic flair. That includes the top shows and movies on streaming services and from major studios; Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode provide bright, accurate colors and cinematic fidelity, making sure you are watching titles exactly as the creatives behind the camera intended. The G4 is also suitable for gaming on the latest consoles, with a high refresh rate, low lag, and a suite of gaming tools and enhancements to make sure you get the most out of whatever you're playing.

LG's webOS is a worthy operating system, although I had a lot of complaints about the remote . That doesn't take away from the fact that TV is formidable and intuitive. It's ready to transport you wherever you want to go on your entertainment journey.