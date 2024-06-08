Key Takeaways Representation is essential in video games to reflect diversity and varying perspectives.

LGBTQ+ characters should be well-written and not defined solely by their sexuality.

Games like Tell Me Why, Baldur's Gate 3, and The Last of Us Part 2 portray LGBTQ+ characters authentically.

Video games push many boundaries and expose us to a host of different ideas and perspectives, yet some areas still feel behind the times. Representation is still a major issue with most major releases, with the standard straight white male protagonist dominating the majority of games. It isn't quite as bad as it used to be, and we are beginning to see a growing number of games, both big and small, give those who fall outside that slim demographic a chance to feel connected to the stories and characters. Even if you don't consider yourself part of the LGBTQ+ community directly, we can all grow and benefit from experiencing life from a perspective different from our own.

Pride Month has arrived, so what better time to highlight games that give the spotlight to representing the LGBTQ+ experience? Not every game needs to (or should) make the main character's sexuality the entire point, but rather make it a part of their character -- not the single defining trait. I've made sure to include a mix of games where characters have been specifically written to be LGBTQ+ and others where that is an option for the player. Let's dive into these amazing LGBTQ+ positive games and show the industry there's an audience out there who wants to see more diversity across the industry.

Related 5 legendary video game moms to revisit this Mother's Day These moms will do whatever it takes for their child, biological or not.

1 Tell Me Why

Family history

Tell Me Why Release Date August 27, 2020 Genre Adventure Developer DONTNOD $20 at Steam $20 at Xbox

Even if Tell Me Why wasn't free for Pride Month on Steam and Xbox, it would easily still make my list. This is a narrative adventure from DONTNOD of Life is Strange fame that centers around twins Tyler and Alyson reliving their past to solve a mystery about their childhood. There is a supernatural component, but the trauma and depiction of how Tyler's family reacts to him being transgender is never treated like a plot device. It is a quiet, sensitive, and realistic portrayal of one type of experience that builds up the character and story as a whole.

Related All the PlayStation State of Play game reveals I can't wait to play PlayStation's first State of Play in 2024 gave us 14 amazing titles to look forward to. Here's everything that was announced in case you missed it.

2 Baldur's Gate 3

Love knows no bounds

In a game where you can open a locked chest by throwing it off a cliff or stack a pile of crates to scale a wall into a castle you're not supposed to enter yet, of course Baldur's Gate 3 will let you romance whoever you want. No matter what race, gender, or class of character you make, almost every companion (and plenty of other NPCs) can be romanced if you put in the effort. It's an optional way to flesh out your character, or completely ignore it if you choose. No matter where you fall on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, you can fully represent yourself here.

0:37 Related The PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset breathes new life into my old games I tried the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and it immerses you into gaming like never before.

3 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Love trumps hate

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Release Date January 19, 2024 Genre Action adventure Developer Naughty Dog $50 at PlayStation

Ellie's sexuality was only touched upon in the Left Behind DLC for The Last of Us, but fully explored in the sequel. Despite being set in the post-apocalypse, homophobia hasn't gone anywhere. Even though Ellie and her girlfriend Dina don't make their relationship their entire personality and shout it from the rooftops, they aren't ashamed of it or try to hide it. As a result, it affects their characters in subtle ways when interacting with people who don't approve of them. Just like any relationship, they have struggles and growth over the course of the game, which is a joy to see play out.

Related 5 video game plot twists that completely cratered the experience These video game plot twists took a complete nosedive, so play at your own risk of disappointment.

4 VA-11 Hall-A

Bar talk

I can only imagine all the stories a bartender would hear over the course of their career. No doubt they meet and chat with every type of person under the sun, which is exactly what VA-11 Hall-A lets you do with a cyberpunk twist. As the bartender, you will serve drinks to patrons and listen to their different stories. Some talk about work, others relationships, and plenty fall all over the LGBTQ+ spectrum. What I find so powerful about this game specifically is how each character is so casual about bringing up their sexuality in the context in which it makes sense. It isn't something you necessarily know right away, and also isn't the only thing you ever learn about them.