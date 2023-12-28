Key Takeaways LG plans to offer five years of webOS updates for its 2024 QNED TV lineup, providing a long upgrade path for its smart TVs.

The new TVs feature an improved processor with increased AI performance, graphics performance, and processing speeds.

LG's new TVs have new features such as individual user profiles, AI Picture Pro mode for enhanced visuals, and AI Sound Pro for improved sound quality.

LG has announced its 2024 QNED TV lineup, and while we're excited to see how vibrant the picture quality is, perhaps most exciting is the fact that the company plans to offer five years of webOS updates. Software updates can be an inconsistent mess for smart TVs, so it is excellent for LG to commit to a long upgrade path for its TVs. LG's new TVs also feature an improved processor, allowing them to leverage the power of AI and plenty of other new features.

What's new with LG's 2024 TV lineup?

The five-year upgrade promise is exciting, but so are the new features coming to the TVs through the latest version of webOS. One of the new features coming to LG's smart TV platform is the ability for users to create individual profiles that can tailor the experience to their preferences. That means everyone in a household can have the TV work exactly how they want it without messing with the other people's settings. The TVs can even differentiate between voices based on the user profiles and offer recommendations based on their usage history. These features could be beneficial for families where multiple people use a TV.

The processor in the new LG TVs offers a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, a 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and 1.6 times faster processing speeds. For overall usability, that extra performance will make a big difference and might even make it so users don't need to hook up a Fire Stick or other streaming device to their TV.

The AI Picture Pro mode sounds incredibly cool. It uses deep learning to distinguish faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, enriching the texture and fine details. The TVs also have a feature called Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro that splits the picture into blocks and analyzes each to detect the darkest and brightest areas. LG also offers AI features to enhance sound quality with AI Sound Pro. It brings virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs' built-in speakers.The company has also made its TVs even thinner, now with a slim profile of only 29mm.

What screen sizes are LG's new QLED TV available in?

LG is offering its new QLED TVs in the most popular screen sizes. The 98-inch behemoth is undoubtedly the most intriguing, just based on sheer scale, but the company also has 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86-inch options available for all different room sizes and preferences.

LG's 2024 TV price and availability

Unfortunately, LG didn't announce the price or availability of its 2024 TVs. The company said the new models will be on display at CES 2024. It should share information about its 2024 OLED lineup then too.