There are so many worthy and impressive innovations happening with smart TVs right now. AI enhancements are creating pictures that fit your personal preferences as well as the immediate environment, while TV screens are excelling at both peak brightness and perfect contrast making for faithful recreations of films and shows. Operating systems are becoming more personal and customizable, while there are plenty of remotes that fit a modern life with sleek designs and intuitive layouts (although some smart tv remotes are still lacking).

Despite so many features to get excited about, not every attempt at introducing something novel in the world of TVs can be a hit. That's how I feel when I consider LG's StanbyME, a so-called lifestyle TV that is taking off online for reasons that I hope aren't sincere. It's a unique smart TV to be sure, but whether it's worth an investment is another question.

What is LG's StanbyME smart TV?

The lifestyle TV prioritizes conveniences over quality

LG

LG's gimmicky device is one part TV, one part tablet, and many parts confusing. It is a 27-inch portable smart TV that can be positioned in both landscape and portrait states, allowing for creative uses and arrangements. It comes with a stand that allows for height adjustment, as well as swivel and tilt options so that the screen can be conveniently set up; the stand can also be removed. Five wheels within the base allow you to move it around the home or office and arrange how and where you want it, whether in the kitchen, in front of the couch, or, as LG's promotional pictures suggests, right beside the hammocks so many people are using these days.

The device is set up for wireless use with a three-hour battery life. As far as specs go, it boasts a Full HD resolution touchscreen, 60Hz native refresh rate, edge backlighting, and HDR10. These are pretty average specs when it comes to smart TVs. As it's an LG smart TV, it uses the company's operating system, webOS.

The StanbyMe main purpose is elusive

Is it a large tablet or a personal TV?

LG

LG is throwing up a lot of possibilities for this TV: some seem practical and potentially helpful, but a lot seem pretty extra. That's in part because this device is blending a lot of components from a bunch of devices many people already have, creating overlap in terms of use and a lot of confusion. In a bunch of examples, it seems to serve the duty of a tablet, set up on a kitchen counter or used as a way to collaborate with another person. In other instances, it seems to be an entertainment escape for a single person; I suppose the stand means you don't need to hold or prop up the screen, a problem that many people with tablets have figured out a way to get around.

While the TV has an HDMI and a gaming optimizer hub, it's not going to be the best for playing the latest video games. With mediocre resolution and a low refresh rate, it's better for mobile gaming than playing on the latest consoles.

The lifestyle TV is also being positioned as something you can perhaps set up outside. Sure, it's designed for portability, but the unit is not waterproof, and it doesn't seem like the screen is designed to hold up well in the sun. It also doesn't have a quality speaker, so it's not like it's going to be a suitable substitute for a portable Bluetooth speaker. So then you're outside, with what? And for what purpose?

It seems like there's potential for this to be used in an office setting, but it's also being advertised as a device that can be used as advertising or customer signing in retail spaces. It seems like an expensive piece of signage. If you've limited space in your home, and perhaps live alone, then I can definitely see the size and portability being helpful, especially when you compare it to a smaller tablet. You're still not getting the best image compared to some smaller smart TVs available, but if you don't have a lot of room to set up a proper TV, then maybe you need one on a stand with wheels.

What's in a name?

Evoking 80s friendship and Taylor Swift

LG

Not that it's the most important, but StanbyME is a wild name. I do love it, mainly because it's so absurd. Firstly, note the lack of a 'd,' because it's easy to read aloud the name as 'Stand By Me.' That's certainly what they want you to hear, what with the whole stand component, but its name is both too on the nose and also vaguely silly. Because once you start reading and saying 'stan,' which has its own cultural meaning, the name gets really confusing.

I also want to point out that LG's advertising text is working overtime to get people to understand this product. One phrase on the product webpage reads, "Always stands by me," which, sure. The stand is removable, and it's a little weird to position a TV as some kind of big brother or best friend, but okay. Another line read, "Have you ever seen a screen like ME?" The rhetorical question and capitalization of 'ME' is giving Taylor Swift, except that song was released like four or five albums ago, so it feels pretty dated.

LG's other lifestyle TV is called Posé, while Samsung boasts Serif and Sero. StandbyME is fitting because, like the TV, the name is unnecessarily complicated and confusing.

Should you buy the LG StanbyME?

If you like collecting niche devices, then by all means

LG

For $1,000, it's hard to get excited about a composite of devices that is less practical than the sum of its parts, yet somehow more expensive than all of them combined. It's worth noting that LG offers a portable Bluetooth speaker specifically designed to pair with the TV for another $200. There are plenty of impressive smart TVs you can have for a similar price that are more than twice the size and have a great screen with 4K resolution.

I suppose if you already have a TV, but don't have a tablet and think maybe there are places around the home where a sizable screen will be helpful, then maybe it's worth considering. LG positions the device as something that might be fun for kids, so maybe there's some worth there if you want to invest in this movable lifestyle TV instead of a tablet. Still, it's hard to get excited about a gimmick that's very entertaining and seemingly completely impractical. I'll happily find a use for it in my life; I'm just not shelling out $1,000 for it.