Apple Music's Dolby Atmos tracks are now even easier to play on your LG TV. That's because the Apple Music app on LG TVs now supports piping the spatialized tracks directly from your TV's speakers, no extra soundbars, smart speakers, or streaming boxes required, according to FlatpanelsHD.

The change was presumably rolled out as part of a recent update to the Apple Music app in the LG Content Store. It's not clear how many TVs Dolby Atmos in Apple Music will be available on -- LG has supported the audio standard since 2017 -- but here's what we know so far and how to see if your TV is supported.

The Apple Music experience on LG TVs so far

The Apple Music app has been available on LG TVs since 2021, but playing Dolby Atmos tracks -- a large part of Apple's library because of the Spatial Audio feature built into AirPods -- has always required pulling up the Apple Music app on an Apple TV 4K and playing audio through support Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers like a Sonos Arc or Apple HomePod.

Per LG and Dolby's requirements, LG sells TVs that are capable of producing Dolby Atmos's immersive style of sound, even on a flat screen with speakers that are very close together. The Apple Music app has just never taken advantage of it.

There could be a multitude of reasons for this, from the simple (Apple prioritizes updating the apps on its own platforms) to the unlikely, but valid (Dolby Atmos audio from a TV sounds far worse than Dolby Atmos through multiple high-quality speakers), but whatever the reason, support hasn't happened until now.

What's less clear is whether this was enabled by changes Apple made to the app, some change LG made to webOS, or both. We've reached out to Apple and LG for more information and will update this article if we learn more.

Which LG TVs support Dolby Atmos in Apple Music?

Because there have been LG TVs with Dolby Atmos support available since at least 2017, and all the Apple Music app requires is a TV running webOS 4.0 or higher, one would assume there should be a good number of TVs that can already play Dolby Atmos tracks in the Apple Music app for LG TVs.

So far, all that's been confirmed is 2020 LG TVs and newer. Specifically, FlatpanelsHD was able to get a 2020 LG GX OLED to play Dolby Atmos tracks without issues, which suggests any of the TVs from that lineup should be fair game. Further testing is required to see if older TVs will get Dolby Atmos privileges as well.

How do you get Apple Music on your LG TV?

