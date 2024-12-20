Summary LG's 77-inch transparent OLED TV is now out in the U.S. for $60,000, boasting 4K resolution, and unique transparent and opaque modes.

The TV offers gaming capabilities with 120Hz support, Freesync and G-Sync support, alongside three unique modes: T-Objet, T-Bar, and T-Home.

LG's transparent TV showcases a futuristic blend of technology and design, offering a glimpse into the future of household TVs.

Have you ever wanted a TV you can see through? Or that looks like an aquarium? If so, your time is here.

LG has announced that its 77-inch transparent OLED TV is now available. First announced at CES 2024, the 77-inch Signature OLED TV is the world's first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV. The TV is only available in the U.S. for $60,000 at select LG retailers, LG.com and Best Buy. It will become available in other markets at a later date.

"The LG SIGNATURE OLED T represents a monumental leap in both technology and design innovation, reflecting LG’s relentless drive to delivering new and better." LG said in a press release. "Its cutting-edge self-lit screen can transform from transparent to opaque screen; a unique ability that provides the OLED viewing experience while offering greater freedom in living space."

The transparent TV has two primary modes

Don't worry, you can play video games on it

For $60,000, this transparent TV from LG isn't on the cheap side. So what exactly do you get for all that money? To start, the TV has two primary modes: transparent and opaque. The transparent mode is where the TV's futuristic side shines, as objects on it appear as if they are floating in mid-air. The opaque mode is much more like your standard smart TV, thanks to a back panel that rolls up and is meant for watching shows and movies.

If you want to play games on LG's $60,000 TV, you can do that too. Its 4K resolution will ensure games look as sharp as ever, with 120Hz support. If you want to hook up your gaming PC, the TV has AMD Freesync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Thanks to its Zero Connect technology, you can even connect your PlayStation or Xbox to it completely wirelessly.

LG also highlights the TV's three additional modes: T-Objet, T-Bar and T-Home. T-Objet transforms the TV into an always-on display (AOD) for showcasing artwork, videos or photos. T-Bar is an info-ticker similar to what you'd see on the news and displays information like sports scores and the weather. T-Home is a hub for the TV's available settings with quick access to your apps.

LG's 77-inch Signature OLED TV is an incredible product of innovation and technology. Its high price tag means it will be out of reach for many people, but it gives us a glimpse at what the average household TV could be like in the future.