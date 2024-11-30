LG is known for awesome OLED screens, but some of my favorite work the company does are completely out-there TV designs. If you want a compact new TV, but you want it to, for some reason, have a touchscreen and be portable in a surprising way, then you will want an LG StanbyME TV. LG sells two versions of the LG StanbyME, the original StanbyME and the StanbyME Go, and both versions are still on sale for their Black Friday discount of 20% and 33% off, respectively.

The LG StanbyME is a rotatable touchscreen TV mounted on wheels that's been regularly going viral on social media since it launched. The LG StanbyME Go , meanwhile, is a touchscreen TV mounted inside a suitcase. When you want to watch something, you can lift the screen up and prop it inside the case, and when you're done, you fold it flat, lock up the case, and go on your way. Neither TV is going to offer you the best viewing experience, but with a discounted price of $769.99, their unique features are a lot easier to try for yourself.

LG StanbyME $797 $1000 Save $203 LG's StanbyME is a rolling, portable 27-inch 1080p display with an LED screen. Offering a three-hour battery, the StanbyME is a versatile TV that can follow you from the living room to the kitchen or office. It also offers a swivel design, supporting portrait orientation for content creators. $797 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at LG

LG StanbyME Go $797 $1197 Save $400 LG's StanbyME Go is a 27-inch, 1080p touchscreen TV mounted in a suitcase that can be posed at multiple angles, and sealed closed to be easily transported. $797 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

LG's StanbyME screens are for anyone looking for a TV that stands out

The original StanbyME looks like it was designed for TikTok

The LG StanbyME is designed to be a screen that you regularly move around your home, changing location and orientation depending on what you're looking to watch. The 27-inch, 1080p LED screen isn't amazing on its own, of course. Don't expect to connect the StanbyME to a game console and get 4K visuals or smooth, high-fresh rate gameplay. The real charm of the StanbyME is how tablet-like it is.

Much like an iPad, you can take it just about anywhere. The StanbyME's wheels mean it's just as at home in the living room as it is in the kitchen, and it's touchscreen means you'll never have to go looking for a remote to hit play on your next video. Because it can rotate, you can watch whole other genres of video content, too. Have you ever wanted to watch TikTok 's on a 27-inch screen while getting ready in the morning? You can if you own an LG StanbyME. The TV normally costs $999.99, but if you purchase it from Amazon, Best Buy, or LG, you can get it for anywhere from $796.99 to $799.99, around a $200 discount.

The StanbyME Go is the most portable a TV can be