Summary The LG StanByMe 2 offers a higher resolution of 1440p and increased battery life.

New accessories include a carrying strap and a folio case, adding versatility to the portable TV.

The device now features two USB-C ports and a spot to magnetically attach the remote.

At CES 2025, LG is showing off the successor to the LG StanbyME, the portable TV that went viral last year. Dubbed the LG StanbyME 2, LG's next iteration in its lineup comes with some decent upgrades and a handy new way to transport and display the device.

The LG StanbyME 2's first notable upgrade is a resolution bump to 1440p over the 1080p resolution the original had. LG has upgraded the StanbyMe 2's battery to offer four hours of screen time, a slight increase from the original's three and a half hours, but welcome nonetheless.

The best part about the LG StanbyMe 2 is its newest accessories. My favorite is the carrying strap. You can walk around with the StanbyME 2 slung around your shoulder or use the strap to hang it like a picture. It looks and sounds ridiculous, but it's hard not to crack a smile at it. There are some practical uses for the carrying strap too, and LG showed at CES how the portable TV could be hung up and used as a menu board at a restaurant.

You can still roll around the LG StanbyME 2

Plus, the TV has a folio case now

LG

Like the first StanbyME, the StanbyME 2 comes with a stand that you can use to roll the TV around and display it horizontally or vertically. As noted in Steve Vegvari's Pocket-lint review of the LG StanbyMe, one of the TV's limitations is that it only has a single USB port. LG has rectified this by adding two USB-C ports to the StanbyME 2. However, the device still only has a single HDMI port.

Another accessory new to the LG StanbyME 2 is a folio case that makes it look like a giant iPad (via The Verge). The folio cover protects the display while transporting it and can act as a tabletop stand. It serves the same purpose as a folio case on any tablet -- it's just quadruple the size. The TV also has a new spot to magnetically attach the remote, making it harder to lose.

LG has not yet revealed a release date or price for the StanbyME 2. The original StanbyME costs $799, so the StanbyME 2 could be somewhere in that ballpark. LG has another version of the TV called the StanbyME GO, a TV in a briefcase that costs $1200.