CES 2025 is nearly here, and companies have started to reveal lots of new tech leading up to the event. LG is known for its vast array of innovative tech products, including laptops, monitors, and TVs. In 2024, the company released the CineBeam Q, a 4K projector. For 2025, LG is taking things up a notch by revealing two new projectors coming soon, the PF600U and the Cinebeam S.

The PF600U is the most interesting projector I've ever seen, and LG says a floor lamp inspired its design. The projector can produce a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution image and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp. It has nine color and five brightness levels to create your desired ambient setting. The PF600U has a 110-degree tilting head and can project an image up to 120 inches in size, with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness.

LG's lamp-like projector can stream movies and shows from popular streaming apps via LG's webOS. While the PF600U is a capable 3-in-1 projector, the CineBeam S is a more robust alternative.

LG's smallest 4K UST projector yet

The CineBeam S packs a punch despite its size

The CineBeam S is LG's direct successor to 2024's CineBeam Q and don't let the size of the CineBeam S deceive you. The projector only weighs 5.5 pounds and can project images up to 100 inches in size with a 4K UHD resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness. It's LG's smallest 4K UST projector and only requires a "few inches of wall clearance" to operate. Its compact, lightweight design will make adjusting it much easier. The CineBeam S also supports Dolby Atmos and uses LG’s webOS to stream content.

"With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands," said LG's YS Lee in a press release.

I’m most excited to see how the PF600U works. Its floor lamp-like design has me super intrigued to see it in action. LG hasn't revealed the release date or price of the PF600U or the CineBeam S yet, but it's likely to do so at CES 2025, which runs from January 7-10 in Las Vegas.