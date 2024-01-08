Key Takeaways LG is bringing a transparent OLED TV to the market, offering consumers a unique and visually striking option.

The picture quality of the transparent OLED TV may not be as bright as top-of-the-line models, but it's still impressive and suitable for those looking for a piece of modern art.

The transparent OLED TV has wireless technology to maintain a clean design and minimize visible wires, improving the viewing experience.

The dream of transparent TVs has been alive and well at CES for years, but LG looks to bring one to the market by introducing the LG OLED T, a 77-inch monster TV that goes transparent when not in use. In some ways, it feels like a bit of a gimmick compared to more traditional OLED TVs, but for anyone seeking a TV that stands out from the crowd, the transparent OLED T might be a model to consider once it comes out.

What else does the OLED T bring to the table?

While we're not at CES 2024, we're closely following the news through LG's press release and The Verge's hands-on coverage. Based on the reports, it sounds like this isn't a prototype, which can sometimes be the case at CES. Instead, it is close to the final version. In fact, the only sizable change could come to the furniture surrounding the TV. LG is undecided whether it'll end up including the integrated furniture in the final product or selling it separately.

A retractable black film can make the OLED T look more like a regular TV when you don't want the transparent feature. This gives the display some extra flexibility for the times you don't want to see the wall behind it (which seems like it'd be most of the time, as I'm having a hard time imagining when I'd actually want to see through my TV).

Regarding overall picture quality, LG says it won't be as bright as its top-of-the-line models. Instead, it'll be in line with the company's mid-range OLED TVs (which are still fantastic TVs in their own right). Obviously, the transparent element alters what the TV can output in terms of image quality. Still, people buying this TV are probably looking for a piece of modern art that blends into their homes and are less worried about having the best picture quality.

LG also included its wireless technology with the transparent OLED T. Because of the clean design of the TV, having wires would mess with the overall experience, so it makes sense for LG to offer it with its wireless box. You'll still need to plug the TV into power, but that's much better than having HDMI and other cables running all over the place.

LG OLED T price and availability

While LG has said that this enormous transparent OLED is coming, the company didn't announce an exact release date or price, so we're still in suspense regarding how much it'll cost. I expect it to be expensive, but how expensive it'll be remains a question for the time being. LG said, "Detailed information regarding the launch plans for LG OLED M3 and LG OLED T in each market will be announced at a later date."