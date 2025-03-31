Summary It has been discovered that LG has dropped DTS audio support from its latest 2025 TV models.

LG had previously removed and then reintroduced DTS support in earlier TV models.

LG's new TVs will only support Dolby audio formats, but there is hope LG TVs could soon support Google's open-source Eclipsa audio format.

LG is one of the most popular TV brands worldwide, but unfortunately, it seems its latest smart TVs appear to lack a key audio feature .

Reportedly, LG has dropped DTS audio support from its 2025 TVs. TV reviewer Vincent Toah revealed this information on X, finding that the latest LG G5 OLED TV does not support DTS audio based on its EDID data. Toah suggests that this alteration will impact all LG TVs released in 2025, a claim that FlatPanelsHD has also supports.

What is DTS audio?

LG has removed DTS audio support before

DTS stands for Digital Audio Technology, a surround sound technology that competes with Dolby Atmos. In 2020, LG removed DTS support from its TVs but reintroduced it in 2023. LG's 2024 and 2023 TV models support DTS:X, an immersive sound experience similar to Dolby Atmos.

"Unlike existing surround sound systems, DTS:X is not tied to prescribed speaker configurations or a specific number of audio channels. DTS:X adapts to the viewing environment, allowing for a flexible speaker configuration that best fits the viewing space," DTS said introducing DTS:X back in 2015. "DTS:X more accurately conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer entertainment soundscape than has previously been possible by moving sound objects to and through specific locations within -- in front of, behind, above and beside the audience, precisely where the mixer placed them."

LG's newest TVs will once again only support Dolby audio formats due to the removal of DTS, which will likely disappoint anyone looking to get LG's latest wave of TVs for their home theater setup. However, getting around the TV's lack of DTS support is possible, such as with a compatible soundbar that supports DTS and HDMI passthrough.

There is hope on the horizon for LG TVs, though. At CES 2025, Google showed off Eclipsa , its new open-source 3D audio format, running on an LG TV. It is reportedly expected to be available on LG TVs in the future, but when that will be is unclear. It's possible LG removed DTS support knowing that Eclipsa is coming soon. Additionally, most streaming services support Dolby Atmos rather than DTS, which could've also contributed to LG's decision.